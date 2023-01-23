School lunch menus for the week of Jan. 24-30. Milk and bread are served with each meal.
Nazareth Academy
Tuesday: Chicken parmesan or burger, salad, green beans, fruit.
Wednesday: Steak fingers with gravy or pepperoni pizza, broccoli casserole, steamed carrots, bread, fruit.
Thursday: Corn dog or cheeseburger, celery sticks, cucumbers, fruit.
Friday: Super beefy nachos or cheese pizza, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, fruit.
Monday: Spaghetti with meat sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, corn, bread, fruit.
Nursery ISD
Tuesday: Chicken and sausage jambalaya, sautéed cabbage and carrots, blueberry fruited Jello, whole-grain breadstick.
Wednesday: Restaurant style pizza, cheese/pepperoni, cheesy broccoli, vegetable soup, Mandarin oranges.
Thursday: Beefy nachos, Mexicali corn, refried beans, fruit slush cup, jalapeño/salsa.
Friday: Italian meatball sub, crispy string fries, ranch broccoli salad, chilled pineapple tidbits, ketchup.
Monday: Oven-fried chicken, homestyle mashed potatoes, southern style turnip greens, chilled mixed fruit, corn bread.