School lunch menus for the week of Jan. 25-31. Milk and bread are served with each meal.
INDUSTRIAL ISD
Tuesday: Chicken ala king, green peas, carrots, fruit
Wednesday: Hamburger, tots, burger salad, fresh fruit
Thursday: Beef tacos, pinto beans, salad, pineapple
Friday: Meatballs, mac and cheese, green beans, fruit
Monday: Chicken nuggets, whipped potatoes, spinach, fruit
NAZARETH ACADEMY
Tuesday: Chicken tenders or burger, corn, green beans, gravy, fruit
Wednesday: Sausage wrap or pepperoni pizza, baked chips, coleslaw, fruit
Thursday: Crunchy beef tacos or cheeseburger, pinto beans, lettuce, tomatoes, fruit
Friday: Sausage and eggs or cheese pizza, fries, carrot sticks, fruit
Monday: Grilled ham and cheese sandwich or cheese pizza, baked chips, lettuce, tomatoes, fruit
NURSERY ISD
Tuesday — Friday: Information not available
Monday: Country steak fingers, home-style mashed potatoes, cream gravy, steamed corn, rosy applesauce
OUR LADY OF VICTORY SCHOOL
Tuesday: Chicken strips, green beans, mashed potatoes, Rice Krispy Treat
Wednesday: Nachos, Spanish rice, pinto beans, sliced apples
Thursday: Cheeseburger, salad, french fries, yogurt
Friday: Domino’s Pizza pepperoni slice, salad, banana, cookie
Monday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, vegetable blend, animal cookies
SACRED HEART HALLETTSVILLE
Tuesday: Burritos, Mexicali rice, salsa, fruit
Wednesday: Beef cheesy mac, peas, fruit
Thursday: Pizza, salad, corn, fruit
Friday: Cheeseburger, salad, fries, fruit
Monday: Lasagna, salad, corn, garlic sticks, fruit
VICTORIA ISD
Tuesday: Barbecue on a bun or spaghetti with meat sauce, tossed salad, corn, apricots, fresh fruit, garlic bread
Wednesday: Cheeseburger or mini corn dogs, tater tots, celery with carrot sticks, pineapple tidbits, fresh fruit
Thursday: Nachos or bean and cheese burrito, pinto beans, broccoli, cereal bar, fruit cocktail, fresh fruit
Friday: Hot dog or breaded chicken sandwich, tossed salad, sweet potato fries, peaches, fresh fruit
Monday: Hamburger or grilled chicken sandwich, french fries, carrots, fruit cocktail, fresh fruit
