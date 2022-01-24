School lunch menus for the week of Jan. 25-31. Milk and bread are served with each meal.

INDUSTRIAL ISD

Tuesday: Chicken ala king, green peas, carrots, fruit

Wednesday: Hamburger, tots, burger salad, fresh fruit

Thursday: Beef tacos, pinto beans, salad, pineapple

Friday: Meatballs, mac and cheese, green beans, fruit

Monday: Chicken nuggets, whipped potatoes, spinach, fruit

NAZARETH ACADEMY

Tuesday: Chicken tenders or burger, corn, green beans, gravy, fruit

Wednesday: Sausage wrap or pepperoni pizza, baked chips, coleslaw, fruit

Thursday: Crunchy beef tacos or cheeseburger, pinto beans, lettuce, tomatoes, fruit

Friday: Sausage and eggs or cheese pizza, fries, carrot sticks, fruit

Monday: Grilled ham and cheese sandwich or cheese pizza, baked chips, lettuce, tomatoes, fruit

NURSERY ISD

Tuesday — Friday: Information not available

Monday: Country steak fingers, home-style mashed potatoes, cream gravy, steamed corn, rosy applesauce

OUR LADY OF VICTORY SCHOOL

Tuesday: Chicken strips, green beans, mashed potatoes, Rice Krispy Treat

Wednesday: Nachos, Spanish rice, pinto beans, sliced apples

Thursday: Cheeseburger, salad, french fries, yogurt

Friday: Domino’s Pizza pepperoni slice, salad, banana, cookie

Monday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, vegetable blend, animal cookies

SACRED HEART HALLETTSVILLE

Tuesday: Burritos, Mexicali rice, salsa, fruit

Wednesday: Beef cheesy mac, peas, fruit

Thursday: Pizza, salad, corn, fruit

Friday: Cheeseburger, salad, fries, fruit

Monday: Lasagna, salad, corn, garlic sticks, fruit

VICTORIA ISD

Tuesday: Barbecue on a bun or spaghetti with meat sauce, tossed salad, corn, apricots, fresh fruit, garlic bread

Wednesday: Cheeseburger or mini corn dogs, tater tots, celery with carrot sticks, pineapple tidbits, fresh fruit

Thursday: Nachos or bean and cheese burrito, pinto beans, broccoli, cereal bar, fruit cocktail, fresh fruit

Friday: Hot dog or breaded chicken sandwich, tossed salad, sweet potato fries, peaches, fresh fruit

Monday: Hamburger or grilled chicken sandwich, french fries, carrots, fruit cocktail, fresh fruit

Recommended For You


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.