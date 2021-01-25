School lunch menus for the week of Jan. 26 — Feb. 1. Milk and bread are served with each meal.
INDUSTRIAL ISD
Tuesday — Friday: Information not available
Monday: Chicken nuggets, whipped potatoes, broccoli, peaches
MEYERSVILLE ISD
Tuesday: Beef nachos, Spanish rice, pinto beans, fruit
Wednesday: Winter soup, cornbread, fruit
Thursday: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, fruit
Friday: Chicken sandwich, side salad, French fries, fruit
Monday: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, fruit
OUR LADY OF VICTORY
Tuesday: Hamburger, French fries, salad, Oreo cookies
Wednesday: Chalupas, salad, Spanish rice, mixed fruit
Thursday: Hot dog with chili on the side, chips, ranch style beans, orange
Friday: Ground beef stroganoff, corn, chocolate pudding
Monday: Pork chop, mashed potatoes, vegetable blend, animal cookies
SACRED HEART HALLETTSVILLE
Tuesday: Chili, cornbread, pinto beans, fruit
Wednesday: Chicken strips, potatoes au gratin, green beans, fruit
Thursday: Pizza, salad, fruit
Friday: Corn dog, ranch beans, chips, fruit
Monday: Chicken strips, mashed potatoes, green beans, fruit
VICTORIA ISD
Tuesday: Grilled cheese sandwich or BBQ on a bun, tossed salad, broccoli, mixed veggies, mandarin oranges, fresh fruit
Wednesday: Cheeseburger or spicy chicken tenders, tossed salad, sweet potato fries, green beans, pineapple, fresh fruit
Thursday: Bean and cheese burrito or grilled chicken sandwich, tossed salad, crackers, cheez-its, pinto beans, corn, peaches, fresh fruit
Friday: Breaded chicken sandwich, cherry tomatoes with celery sticks, fresh fruit, chips
Monday: Information not available
