School lunch menus for the week of Jan. 26 — Feb. 1. Milk and bread are served with each meal.

INDUSTRIAL ISD

Tuesday — Friday: Information not available

Monday: Chicken nuggets, whipped potatoes, broccoli, peaches

MEYERSVILLE ISD

Tuesday: Beef nachos, Spanish rice, pinto beans, fruit

Wednesday: Winter soup, cornbread, fruit

Thursday: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, fruit

Friday: Chicken sandwich, side salad, French fries, fruit

Monday: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, fruit

OUR LADY OF VICTORY

Tuesday: Hamburger, French fries, salad, Oreo cookies

Wednesday: Chalupas, salad, Spanish rice, mixed fruit

Thursday: Hot dog with chili on the side, chips, ranch style beans, orange

Friday: Ground beef stroganoff, corn, chocolate pudding

Monday: Pork chop, mashed potatoes, vegetable blend, animal cookies

SACRED HEART HALLETTSVILLE

Tuesday: Chili, cornbread, pinto beans, fruit

Wednesday: Chicken strips, potatoes au gratin, green beans, fruit

Thursday: Pizza, salad, fruit

Friday: Corn dog, ranch beans, chips, fruit

Monday: Chicken strips, mashed potatoes, green beans, fruit

VICTORIA ISD

Tuesday: Grilled cheese sandwich or BBQ on a bun, tossed salad, broccoli, mixed veggies, mandarin oranges, fresh fruit

Wednesday: Cheeseburger or spicy chicken tenders, tossed salad, sweet potato fries, green beans, pineapple, fresh fruit

Thursday: Bean and cheese burrito or grilled chicken sandwich, tossed salad, crackers, cheez-its, pinto beans, corn, peaches, fresh fruit

Friday: Breaded chicken sandwich, cherry tomatoes with celery sticks, fresh fruit, chips

Monday: Information not available

