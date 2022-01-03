School lunch menus for the week of Jan. 4-10. Milk and bread are served with each meal.
INDUSTRIAL ISD
Tuesday: Chicken spaghetti, green peas, carrots, fruit
Wednesday: Hot dog, tots, pork and beans, fresh fruit
Thursday: Chicken fajitas, pinto beans, salad, pineapple
Friday: Taco soup, grilled cheese sandwich, carrots, fruit
Monday: Steak fingers, whipped potatoes, broccoli, fruit
NAZARETH ACADEMY
Tuesday: Bean chalupa or burger, lettuce, tomatoes, corn, fruit
Wednesday: Rib sandwich or cheese pizza, potato salad, cabbage, fruit
Thursday: Chicken taco or cheeseburger, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, fruit
Friday: Sloppy Joe or pepperoni pizza, celery sticks, baked beans, fruit
Monday: Burritos or cheese pizza, carrot sticks, scalloped potatoes, fruit
OUR LADY OF VICTORY SCHOOL
Tuesday: Beef ravioli, green beans, bread stick, pudding cup
Wednesday: Beef and bean burrito, Spanish rice, salad, banana
Thursday: Corn dog, potato salad, ranch style beans, apple cobbler
Friday: Early dismissal, no lunch
Monday: Steak fingers, mashed potatoes, broccoli, applesauce
VICTORIA ISD
Tuesday: Pepperoni pizza or pulled pork sandwich, coleslaw, corn, peaches, fresh fruit
Wednesday: Chicken nuggets or steak fingers, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, watermelon chunks, fresh fruit
Thursday: Tacos or bean and cheese burrito, re-fried beans, lettuce, tomato, pineapple tidbits, fresh fruit
Friday: Mac and cheese with sliced bread or hamburger, cherry tomato with celery, fresh broccoli, applesauce, fresh fruit, chips
Monday: BBQ sandwich or cheeseburger, french fries, mixed vegetables, juice, fresh fruit
