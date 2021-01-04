School lunch menus for the week of Jan. 5-11. Milk and bread are served with each meal.

MEYERSVILLE ISD

Tuesday: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, fruit

Wednesday: Winter soup, grilled cheese, fruit

Thursday: Chicken Alfredo, garlic bread stick, broccoli, fruit

Friday: Pepperoni pizza, peas, fruit

Monday: Chicken strips, Cole-strong tots, broccoli, fruit

OUR LADY OF VICTORY

Tuesday: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, carrots and peas, rosy pears

Wednesday: Beef and bean burrito, Spanish rice, salad, banana

Thursday: Chicken nuggets, French fries, corn on the cob, Pretzel Goldfish

Friday: Early dismissal

Monday: Salisbury steak, German potatoes, broccoli, pudding cup

SACRED HEART HALLETTSVILLE

Tuesday: Burritos, beans, Mexicali rice, fruit

Wednesday: Chicken strips, potatoes au gratin, green beans, fruit

Thursday: Pizza, spring salad, fruit

Friday: Cheeseburger, salad, chips, fruit

Monday: Grilled cheese sandwich, Popeye salad, assorted chips, fruit

