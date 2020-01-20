Milk and bread are served with each meal.
INDUSTRIAL ISD
- Tuesday: Beef-a-Roni, green beans, carrots, diced pears
- Wednesday: BBQ rib on a bun, tots, ranch style beans, fresh fruit
- Thursday: Beef and cheese nachos, pinto beans, salad, pineapple
- Friday: Pizza, corn, salad, applesauce
- Monday: Steak patty, whipped potatoes, broccoli, peaches
MEYERSVILLE ISD
- Tuesday: Grilled cheese, mixed veggies, kidney beans, applesauce
- Wednesday: Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans, peaches
- Thursday: Chicken tortilla soup, Spanish rice, tossed salad, tortilla chips, pineapple
- Friday: Pepperoni pizza, peas, broccoli, carrot sticks, fruit mix
- Monday: Chicken nuggets, cowboy-tough fries, green beans, mandarin oranges
NAZARETH ACADEMY
- Tuesday: Chicken nuggets or burger, green beans, mashed potatoes, gravy, fruit
- Wednesday: Corn dog or pepperoni pizza, spinach, carrots, fruit
- Thursday: Cheese nachos or cheeseburger, salad, beans, cornbread, fruit
- Friday: Pancakes and sausage or cheese pizza, hashbrowns, celery sticks, fruit
- Monday: Chicken taco bowl, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, fruit
NORTHSIDE BAPTIST SCHOOL
- Information not available
NURSERY ISD
- Tuesday: Sloppy Joe, cheese, pickles, potato wedges, pinto beans, diced peaches
- Wednesday: Pizza sticks, buttered carrots, green beans, pineapple tidbits.
- Thursday: Beef tacos, refried beans, salad, fruit mix
- Friday: Pizza, golden corn, broccoli, rosy pears
- Monday: Nachos, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, diced peaches
OUR LADY OF VICTORY
- Information not available
SACRED HEART HALLETTSVILLE
- Tuesday: Turkey sub, buttery peas, assorted chips, fruit
- Wednesday: Burritos with cheese sauce, salsa, sour cream, refried beans, fruit
- Thursday: Chicken rotini soup, fruit
- Friday: No school
- Monday: Chicken strips, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, fruit
ST. JOSEPH HIGH SCHOOL
- Tuesday: Chili mac, carrots, salad, garlic bread, fruit, cookie
- Wednesday: Spaghetti with meat sauce, green beans, salad, garlic bread, fruit
- Thursday: Philly steak sandwich, steak fries, salad, fruit cobbler
- Friday: Chili pie, pinto beans, salad, fruit, fruit cobbler
- Monday: Pot luck
VICTORIA ISD
- Tuesday: Momo’s pie or turkey and cheese croissant, green beans, baby carrots, apricots
- Wednesday: Mostaccioli dinner or pepperoni pizza, tossed salad, corn medley, chilled fruit cup, garlic bread
- Thursday: Beef nachos or tamales, arroz con queso, pinto beans, broccoli, pears with cherries
- Friday: Cheeseburger pocket or popcorn shrimp, sweet potato fries, mixed vegetables, mandarin oranges
- Monday: Orange chicken or baked potato with cheese, seasoned rice, oriental vegetable blend, southern black-eyed peas, pineapples
WESTHOFF ISD
Information not available
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.