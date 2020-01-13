Milk and bread are served with each meal.
INDUSTRIAL ISD
- Tuesday: Meat and spaghetti, carrots, green beans, diced pears
- Wednesday: Hamburger, tots, burger salad, fresh fruit
- Thursday: Burrito, corn, salad, pineapple
- Friday: Fish, mac and cheese, peas and carrots, fruit
- Monday: Salisbury steak, whipped potatoes, spinach, diced peaches
MEYERSVILLE ISD
- Tuesday: Pasta primavera, tossed salad, carrot, celery sticks, garlic stick, peaches
- Wednesday: Beef lasagna, spinach, squash casserole, tossed salad, applesauce
- Thursday: Beef nachos, Spanish rice, pinto beans, cucumbers, tossed salad, pineapple
- Friday: Cheeseburger, Colestrong tots, peas, burger salad, mandarin orange
- Monday: No school
NAZARETH ACADEMY
- Tuesday: Ham sandwich or burger, carrot sticks, celery sticks, fruit
- Wednesday: Frito pie or cheese pizza, beans, salad, cornbread, fruit
- Thursday: Baked chicken or cheeseburger, scallop potatoes, cucumbers, fruit
- Friday: Hot dog or pepperoni pizza, cabbage, cob corn, fruit
- Monday: No school
NORTHSIDE BAPTIST SCHOOL
- Information not available
NURSERY ISD
- Tuesday: Beef tacos, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, rosy applesauce
- Wednesday: Spaghetti, garden salad, green beans, diced peaches, garlic bread
- Thursday: Popcorn chicken (orange sauce optional), buttered carrots, golden corn, steamed rice, pears with cherries
- Friday: Hamburger, lettuce, tomato, pickles, cheese, French fries, mixed fruit
- Monday: No school
OUR LADY OF VICTORY
- Information not available
SACRED HEART HALLETTSVILLE
- Tuesday: Pigs in the blanket, sauerkraut, green beans, fruit
- Wednesday: Frito pie, frijoles el rancho, cheesy broccoli and rice, fruit
- Thursday: Italiano spaghetti, spring salad, buttery garlic sticks, fruit
- Friday: Hamburger, side salad, chips, fruit
- Monday: BBQ chicken on a bun, baked beans, pickles, fruit
ST. JOSEPH HIGH SCHOOL
- Tuesday: Tacos, corn, salad, fruit
- Wednesday: Breaded chicken breast, macaroni and cheese, peas, salad, fresh fruit
- Thursday: Crispitos with chili, beans, salad, pudding, fruit
- Friday: Mini corn dog, tater tots, salad, peaches
- Monday: No school
VICTORIA ISD
- Tuesday: Pizza minis or sloppy Joe on a bun, French fries, orange glazed carrots, apricots, chocolate chip cookie
- Wednesday: Spaghetti with meat sauce or French bread pizza, spinach salad, mixed vegetables, fresh fruit salad, garlic bread
- Thursday: Beef tacos or chicken fajita, Spanish rice, refried beans, Mexican plate salad, hot spiced fruit
- Friday: Mini corn dogs or sausage roll, baked beans, broccoli, fruit cocktail
- Monday: No school
WESTHOFF ISD
Information not available
