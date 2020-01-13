Milk and bread are served with each meal.

INDUSTRIAL ISD

  • Tuesday: Meat and spaghetti, carrots, green beans, diced pears
  • Wednesday: Hamburger, tots, burger salad, fresh fruit
  • Thursday: Burrito, corn, salad, pineapple
  • Friday: Fish, mac and cheese, peas and carrots, fruit
  • Monday: Salisbury steak, whipped potatoes, spinach, diced peaches

MEYERSVILLE ISD

  • Tuesday: Pasta primavera, tossed salad, carrot, celery sticks, garlic stick, peaches
  • Wednesday: Beef lasagna, spinach, squash casserole, tossed salad, applesauce
  • Thursday: Beef nachos, Spanish rice, pinto beans, cucumbers, tossed salad, pineapple
  • Friday: Cheeseburger, Colestrong tots, peas, burger salad, mandarin orange
  • Monday: No school

NAZARETH ACADEMY

  • Tuesday: Ham sandwich or burger, carrot sticks, celery sticks, fruit
  • Wednesday: Frito pie or cheese pizza, beans, salad, cornbread, fruit
  • Thursday: Baked chicken or cheeseburger, scallop potatoes, cucumbers, fruit
  • Friday: Hot dog or pepperoni pizza, cabbage, cob corn, fruit
  • Monday: No school

NORTHSIDE BAPTIST SCHOOL

  • Information not available

NURSERY ISD

  • Tuesday: Beef tacos, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, rosy applesauce
  • Wednesday: Spaghetti, garden salad, green beans, diced peaches, garlic bread
  • Thursday: Popcorn chicken (orange sauce optional), buttered carrots, golden corn, steamed rice, pears with cherries
  • Friday: Hamburger, lettuce, tomato, pickles, cheese, French fries, mixed fruit
  • Monday: No school

OUR LADY OF VICTORY

  • Information not available

SACRED HEART HALLETTSVILLE

  • Tuesday: Pigs in the blanket, sauerkraut, green beans, fruit
  • Wednesday: Frito pie, frijoles el rancho, cheesy broccoli and rice, fruit
  • Thursday: Italiano spaghetti, spring salad, buttery garlic sticks, fruit
  • Friday: Hamburger, side salad, chips, fruit
  • Monday: BBQ chicken on a bun, baked beans, pickles, fruit

ST. JOSEPH HIGH SCHOOL

  • Tuesday: Tacos, corn, salad, fruit
  • Wednesday: Breaded chicken breast, macaroni and cheese, peas, salad, fresh fruit
  • Thursday: Crispitos with chili, beans, salad, pudding, fruit
  • Friday: Mini corn dog, tater tots, salad, peaches
  • Monday: No school

VICTORIA ISD

  • Tuesday: Pizza minis or sloppy Joe on a bun, French fries, orange glazed carrots, apricots, chocolate chip cookie
  • Wednesday: Spaghetti with meat sauce or French bread pizza, spinach salad, mixed vegetables, fresh fruit salad, garlic bread
  • Thursday: Beef tacos or chicken fajita, Spanish rice, refried beans, Mexican plate salad, hot spiced fruit
  • Friday: Mini corn dogs or sausage roll, baked beans, broccoli, fruit cocktail
  • Monday: No school

WESTHOFF ISD

Information not available

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.