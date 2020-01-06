Milk and bread are served with each meal.
INDUSTRIAL ISD
- Tuesday: Chicken spaghetti, green beans, carrots, diced pears
- Wednesday: Hot dog, tots, baked beans, fresh fruit
- Thursday: Chicken fajitas pinto beans, salad, pineapple
- Friday: Taco soup, grilled cheese sandwich, fruit
- Monday: Steak fingers, whipped potatoes, broccoli, peaches
MEYERSVILLE ISD
- Tuesday: Steak fingers, cowboy-tough fries, baked beans, applesauce
- Wednesday: Chicken and rice soup, peas, glazed carrots, fruit mix, crackers
- Thursday: Beef tacos, Spanish rice, pinto beans, mandarin oranges
- Friday: Chicken strips, mashed potatoes, green beans, peaches
- Monday: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, pears, cherries
NAZARETH ACADEMY
- Tuesday: Burrito or burger, chips, corn, fruit
- Wednesday: Chicken tenders or pepperoni pizza, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, fruit
- Thursday: Fish strips or cheeseburger, lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, fruit
- Friday: Crispitos or cheese pizza, cauliflower, broccoli, fruit
- Monday: Spaghetti or pepperoni pizza, steamed broccoli, mixed veggies, fruit
NORTHSIDE BAPTIST SCHOOL
- Information not available
NURSERY ISD
- Tuesday: Beef and macaroni, green beans, buttered carrots, peaches, garlic bread
- Wednesday: Pizza, garden salad, green beans, fruit mix
- Thursday: Nachos, refried beans, garden salad, rosy pears
- Friday: Sausage wrap, ranch style beans, potato wedges, diced peaches
- Monday: Chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, rosy pears, garlic bread
OUR LADY OF VICTORY
- Information not available
SACRED HEART HALLETTSVILLE
- Tuesday: Steak fingers, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, fruit
- Wednesday: Chicken taco, salsa, sour cream, refried beans, fruit
- Thursday: Pizza, creamy corn, fruit
- Friday: Corn dog, bunny coins, fruit
- Monday: Chicken strips, mashed potatoes with gravy, buttered peas, fruit
ST. JOSEPH HIGH SCHOOL
- Tuesday: Chicken Alfredo, penne pasta, green beans, fruit
- Wednesday: Enchiladas, beans, salad, cornbread, fruit, cookies
- Thursday: Cheeseburgers, chips, salad, fruit, cookies
- Friday: Teriyaki chicken, egg rolls, fried rice, salad, peaches
- Monday: Pizza, salad, corn, cookie, fresh fruit
VICTORIA ISD
- Tuesday: No school
- Wednesday: Cheese lasagna roll-up or hash brown stacker, tossed salad, confetti bean salad, juice
- Thursday: Chili con carne or bean and cheese burrito, arroz con queso, pinto beans, corn, pineapples
- Friday: Turkey and cheese ciabatta or corn dog, broccoli, baby carrots, mandarin oranges
- Monday: Chicken fried steak or chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, orange smiles
WESTHOFF ISD
Information not available
