School lunch menus for the week of June 1-4. Milk and bread are served with each meal.
NURSERY ISD
Tuesday: Home style pizza, pepperoni or cheese, chilled peaches, seasoned corn, baby carrots with ranch
Wednesday: Crispy chicken with cheese, chips, romaine garden salad with ranch, fruit slush, Rice Krispie Treat
Thursday: Crispy beef tacos, lettuce, and tomato salad, re-fried beans, shredded cheese, fruit slush, peppers, jalapenos, salsa
Friday: Queso burger sandwich, ranch french fries, hamburger salad, fruit Jell-O
Monday: Summer break begins
OUR LADY OF VICTORY
Tuesday: Hamburger, french fries, salad, Oreo cookies
Wednesday: Pot luck
Thursday: Picnic day
Friday: Last day of school
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.