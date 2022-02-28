School lunch menus for the week of March 1-7. Milk and bread are served with each meal.

INDUSTRIAL ISD

Tuesday: Hot dog, fries, baked beans, fruit

Wednesday: Cheese pizza, corn, salad, fruit

Thursday: Corn chip pie, pinto beans, salad, pineapple

Friday: Fish, mac and cheese, green peas, fruit

Monday: Chicken tenders, whipped potatoes, spinach, fruit

NAZARETH ACADEMY

Tuesday: Chicken quesadilla or burger, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, fruit

Wednesday: Fish strips or cheese pizza, celery, green beans, fruit

Thursday: Corn dogs or cheeseburger, fries, fruit

Friday: Cheese nachos or cheese pizza, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, fruit

Monday: Steak fingers with gravy or pepperoni pizza, broccoli, mixed veggies, fruit

NURSERY ISD

Tuesday: Spaghetti with zesty meat sauce, Italian green beans, lemon glazed carrots, chilled mixed fruit, mini Rice Krispy treat

Wednesday: Personal pan pizza assortment, corn on the cob, mixed vegetables, blushing pears

Thursday: Crispy beef tacos, Spanish rice, charro beans, lettuce and tomato salad, fruit slush cup, jalapeno, salsa, shredded cheese

Friday: No school

Monday: Golden crispy chicken nuggets, home style mashed potatoes, cream gravy, green bean casserole, chilled mixed fruit

SACRED HEART HALLETTSVILLE

Tuesday: Taquitos, ranch beans, salsa, fruit

Wednesday: Fish sticks, potatoes au gratin, green beans, fruit

Thursday: Spaghetti, garlic sticks, salad, fruit

Friday: Grilled cheese, carrot sticks, chips, fruit

Monday: Cold cut sub, salad, pickles, chips, fruit

VICTORIA ISD

Tuesday: Chicken spaghetti or mini corn dogs, mixed vegetables, green beans, tossed salad, pears with cherries, fresh fruit

Wednesday: French bread cheese pizza or BBQ beef on a bun, coleslaw, corn, tossed salad, peaches, fresh fruit

Thursday: Tacos or bean and cheese burrito, re-fried beans, tossed salad, pineapple tidbits, fresh fruit, Rice Krispies Treat

Friday: Macaroni and cheese or hamburger, fresh broccoli, celery and cherry tomatoes, tossed salad, applesauce, fresh fruit, cookies

Monday: Pepperoni pizza or mozzarella cheese sticks, pizza sauce, tossed salad, corn, pears with cherries, fresh fruit

Recommended For You


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.