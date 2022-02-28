School lunch menus for the week of March 1-7. Milk and bread are served with each meal.
INDUSTRIAL ISD
Tuesday: Hot dog, fries, baked beans, fruit
Wednesday: Cheese pizza, corn, salad, fruit
Thursday: Corn chip pie, pinto beans, salad, pineapple
Friday: Fish, mac and cheese, green peas, fruit
Monday: Chicken tenders, whipped potatoes, spinach, fruit
NAZARETH ACADEMY
Tuesday: Chicken quesadilla or burger, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, fruit
Wednesday: Fish strips or cheese pizza, celery, green beans, fruit
Thursday: Corn dogs or cheeseburger, fries, fruit
Friday: Cheese nachos or cheese pizza, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, fruit
Monday: Steak fingers with gravy or pepperoni pizza, broccoli, mixed veggies, fruit
NURSERY ISD
Tuesday: Spaghetti with zesty meat sauce, Italian green beans, lemon glazed carrots, chilled mixed fruit, mini Rice Krispy treat
Wednesday: Personal pan pizza assortment, corn on the cob, mixed vegetables, blushing pears
Thursday: Crispy beef tacos, Spanish rice, charro beans, lettuce and tomato salad, fruit slush cup, jalapeno, salsa, shredded cheese
Friday: No school
Monday: Golden crispy chicken nuggets, home style mashed potatoes, cream gravy, green bean casserole, chilled mixed fruit
SACRED HEART HALLETTSVILLE
Tuesday: Taquitos, ranch beans, salsa, fruit
Wednesday: Fish sticks, potatoes au gratin, green beans, fruit
Thursday: Spaghetti, garlic sticks, salad, fruit
Friday: Grilled cheese, carrot sticks, chips, fruit
Monday: Cold cut sub, salad, pickles, chips, fruit
VICTORIA ISD
Tuesday: Chicken spaghetti or mini corn dogs, mixed vegetables, green beans, tossed salad, pears with cherries, fresh fruit
Wednesday: French bread cheese pizza or BBQ beef on a bun, coleslaw, corn, tossed salad, peaches, fresh fruit
Thursday: Tacos or bean and cheese burrito, re-fried beans, tossed salad, pineapple tidbits, fresh fruit, Rice Krispies Treat
Friday: Macaroni and cheese or hamburger, fresh broccoli, celery and cherry tomatoes, tossed salad, applesauce, fresh fruit, cookies
Monday: Pepperoni pizza or mozzarella cheese sticks, pizza sauce, tossed salad, corn, pears with cherries, fresh fruit
