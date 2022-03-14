School lunch menus for the week of March 15.21. Milk and bread are served with each meal.
INDUSTRIAL ISD
Tuesday - Friday: Spring break
Monday: Steak patty, whipped potatoes, broccoli, fruit
NAZARETH ACADEMY
Tuesday - Friday: Spring break
Monday: Sausage kolache or cheese pizza, scalloped potatoes, steamed broccoli, fruit
NURSERY ISD
Tuesday - Friday: Spring break
Monday: Salisbury steak, home style mashed potatoes, southern style turnip greens, chilled mixed fruit
SACRED HEART HALLETTSVILLE
Tuesday - Friday: Spring break
Monday: Pulled pork sub, salad, cherry tomatoes, chips, fruit
VICTORIA ISD
Tuesday - Friday: Spring break
Monday: Oriental orange chicken or hamburger, seasoned rice, oriental blend vegetables, corn, tossed salad, orange wedges, fresh fruit, cookies
