School lunch menus for the week of March 16-22. Milk and bread are served with each meal.

INDUSTRIAL ISD

Tuesday — Friday: Spring break

Monday: BBQ rib, mac and cheese, ranch style beans, peaches

MEYERSVILLE ISD

Tuesday — Friday: Spring break

Monday: Steak fingers, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, fruit

NAZARETH ACADEMY

Tuesday — Friday: Spring break

Monday: Hot dogs or cheese pizza, carrot sticks, baked chips, beans, fruit

OUR LADY OF VICTORY

Tuesday — Friday: Spring break

Monday: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, vegetable blend, mixed fruit

VICTORIA ISD

Tuesday — Friday: Spring break

Monday: French bread pizza or grilled chicken sandwich, green peas, oriental vegetable blend, tossed salad, peaches, pudding cup

WESTHOFF ISD

Tuesday — Friday: Spring break

Monday: Chicken strips, mashed potatoes, peas, rosy applesauce

