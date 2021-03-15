School lunch menus for the week of March 16-22. Milk and bread are served with each meal.
INDUSTRIAL ISD
Tuesday — Friday: Spring break
Monday: BBQ rib, mac and cheese, ranch style beans, peaches
MEYERSVILLE ISD
Tuesday — Friday: Spring break
Monday: Steak fingers, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, fruit
NAZARETH ACADEMY
Tuesday — Friday: Spring break
Monday: Hot dogs or cheese pizza, carrot sticks, baked chips, beans, fruit
OUR LADY OF VICTORY
Tuesday — Friday: Spring break
Monday: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, vegetable blend, mixed fruit
VICTORIA ISD
Tuesday — Friday: Spring break
Monday: French bread pizza or grilled chicken sandwich, green peas, oriental vegetable blend, tossed salad, peaches, pudding cup
WESTHOFF ISD
Tuesday — Friday: Spring break
Monday: Chicken strips, mashed potatoes, peas, rosy applesauce
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.