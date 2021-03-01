School lunch menus for the week of March 2-8. Milk and bread are served with each meal.

INDUSTRIAL ISD

Tuesday: Chicken spaghetti, green peas, sweet potatoes, mix fruit

Wednesday: Ham and cheese hoagie, chips, ranch style beans, pickles, fruit

Thursday: Beef and bean chalupas, corn, salad, pineapple

Friday: Fish burger, tots, pork and beans, applesauce

Monday: Chicken nuggets, whipped potatoes, spinach, peaches

MEYERSVILLE ISD

Tuesday: BBQ baked potato, broccoli, fruit

Wednesday: Chili dog, Cole strong tots, peas, fruit

Thursday: No school

Friday: No school

Monday: Cheeseburger, cowboy tough fries, side salad, fruit

NAZARETH ACADEMY

Tuesday: Chicken nuggets with gravy or burger, green beans, mashed potatoes, fruit

Wednesday: Sausage and pancakes or cheese pizza, tater tots, cucumbers, fruit

Thursday: Corn dogs or cheeseburgers, celery sticks, carrot sticks, fruit

Friday: Meatless spaghetti and cheese sticks or cheese pizza, broccoli, lettuce, tomatoes, fruit

Monday: Chili or cheese pizza, beans, rice, celery sticks, cornbread, fruit

OUR LADY OF VICTORY

Tuesday: Meatball sub, potato salad, baked beans, pudding cup

Wednesday: Chicken fajita taco, Spanish rice, pinto beans, pineapple tidbits

Thursday: Baked chicken drumstick, corn, green beans, pears

Friday: Early dismissal

Monday: Pork chop, mashed potatoes, green beans, applesauce

VICTORIA ISD

Tuesday: Grilled cheese sandwich or BBQ on a bun, tossed salad, broccoli, mixed veggies, mandarin oranges, fresh fruit, Rice Krispie Treat

Wednesday: Pulled pork sandwich or cheeseburger, tossed salad, sweet potato fries, baked beans, pickles, fresh fruit, mixed fruit

Thursday: Bean and cheese burrito or grilled chicken sandwich, tossed salad, crackers or Cheez-Its, pinto beans, corn, peaches, fresh fruit

Friday: Fish burger, cherry tomatoes, celery sticks, fresh fruit, chips

Monday: Hamburger or chicken nuggets, tater tots, spinach, pears with cherries, fresh fruit

WESTHOFF ISD

Tuesday: Frito pie, salad, mangoes

Wednesday: Turkey with gravy, dressing, sweet potatoes, pudding

Thursday: No school

Friday: No school

Monday: Hamburger steak with gravy, buttered noodles, carrots, applesauce

Recommended For You


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.