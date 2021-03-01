School lunch menus for the week of March 2-8. Milk and bread are served with each meal.
INDUSTRIAL ISD
Tuesday: Chicken spaghetti, green peas, sweet potatoes, mix fruit
Wednesday: Ham and cheese hoagie, chips, ranch style beans, pickles, fruit
Thursday: Beef and bean chalupas, corn, salad, pineapple
Friday: Fish burger, tots, pork and beans, applesauce
Monday: Chicken nuggets, whipped potatoes, spinach, peaches
MEYERSVILLE ISD
Tuesday: BBQ baked potato, broccoli, fruit
Wednesday: Chili dog, Cole strong tots, peas, fruit
Thursday: No school
Friday: No school
Monday: Cheeseburger, cowboy tough fries, side salad, fruit
NAZARETH ACADEMY
Tuesday: Chicken nuggets with gravy or burger, green beans, mashed potatoes, fruit
Wednesday: Sausage and pancakes or cheese pizza, tater tots, cucumbers, fruit
Thursday: Corn dogs or cheeseburgers, celery sticks, carrot sticks, fruit
Friday: Meatless spaghetti and cheese sticks or cheese pizza, broccoli, lettuce, tomatoes, fruit
Monday: Chili or cheese pizza, beans, rice, celery sticks, cornbread, fruit
OUR LADY OF VICTORY
Tuesday: Meatball sub, potato salad, baked beans, pudding cup
Wednesday: Chicken fajita taco, Spanish rice, pinto beans, pineapple tidbits
Thursday: Baked chicken drumstick, corn, green beans, pears
Friday: Early dismissal
Monday: Pork chop, mashed potatoes, green beans, applesauce
VICTORIA ISD
Tuesday: Grilled cheese sandwich or BBQ on a bun, tossed salad, broccoli, mixed veggies, mandarin oranges, fresh fruit, Rice Krispie Treat
Wednesday: Pulled pork sandwich or cheeseburger, tossed salad, sweet potato fries, baked beans, pickles, fresh fruit, mixed fruit
Thursday: Bean and cheese burrito or grilled chicken sandwich, tossed salad, crackers or Cheez-Its, pinto beans, corn, peaches, fresh fruit
Friday: Fish burger, cherry tomatoes, celery sticks, fresh fruit, chips
Monday: Hamburger or chicken nuggets, tater tots, spinach, pears with cherries, fresh fruit
WESTHOFF ISD
Tuesday: Frito pie, salad, mangoes
Wednesday: Turkey with gravy, dressing, sweet potatoes, pudding
Thursday: No school
Friday: No school
Monday: Hamburger steak with gravy, buttered noodles, carrots, applesauce
