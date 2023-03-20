School lunch menus for the week of March 21-27 Milk and bread are served with each meal.
Industrial School District
- Tuesday:
- Chicken spaghetti, green beans, carrots, pears, roll, milk.
- Wednesday:
- Hamburger, tater tots, burger salad, orange, milk.
- Thursday:
- Chicken fajitas, pinto beans, salad, pineapple, flour tortilla, milk.
- Friday:
- No school.
- Monday:
- Chicken tenders, whipped potatoes, broccoli, peaches, roll, milk.
Nazareth Academy
- Tuesday:
- Sausage wrap or hamburger, baked beans, coleslaw, barbecue sauce, fruit, milk.
- Wednesday:
- Chicken and waffles or pepperoni pizza, spinach, carrot sticks, syrup, fruit, milk.
- Thursday:
- Chili dogs or cheese burger, chips, celery sticks, fruit, milk.
- Friday:
- Fish or cheese pizza, lettuce, tomatoes, tater tots, fruit, milk, bread.
- Monday:
- Burritos or cheese pizza, scalloped potatoes, steamed peas, fruit, milk.
Nursery ISD
- Tuesday:
- Frito pie, beans, cheese, salad, slush. Cougar lunch: Chicken sandwich.
- Wednesday:
- Pizza, carrots, green beans, salad, fruit. Cougar lunch: Chicken strips.
- Thursday:
- Sloppy Joe, corn, mixed veggies, salad, fruit. Cougar lunch: Burrito.
- Friday:
- Hamburger, fries, broccoli, salad, slush. Cougar lunch: Breaded cheese sticks.
- Monday:
- Chicken wrap, green beans, carrots, salad, fruit. Cougar lunch: Sub sandwich and chips.
Sacred Heart Catholic School
- Tuesday:
- Taquitos, beans, Mexicali rice, fruit, milk.
- Wednesday:
- Hamburger, salad, fries, fruit, milk.
- Thursday:
- Spaghetti, garlic sticks, carrot sticks, fruit, milk.
- Friday:
- Fish on a bun, salad, fries, fruit, milk.
- Monday:
- Sub sandwich, salad, chips, fruit, milk.
Our Lady of Victory
- Tuesday:
- Chicken nuggets, French fries, macaroni and cheese, peaches.
- Wednesday:
- Frito pie, Spanish rice, pinto beans, salad.
- Thursday:
- Hamburger, French fries, salad, pudding.
- Friday:
- Fish sticks, scalloped potatoes, carrots, peas, rosy pears.
- Monday:
Spaghetti and meatballs, green beans, salad, garlic toast.