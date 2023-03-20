School lunch menus for the week of March 21-27 Milk and bread are served with each meal.

Industrial School District

  • Tuesday:
  • Chicken spaghetti, green beans, carrots, pears, roll, milk. 
  • Wednesday:
  • Hamburger, tater tots, burger salad, orange, milk. 
  • Thursday:
  • Chicken fajitas, pinto beans, salad, pineapple, flour tortilla, milk. 
  • Friday:
  • No school. 
  • Monday:
  • Chicken tenders, whipped potatoes, broccoli, peaches, roll, milk. 

Nazareth Academy

  • Tuesday:
  • Sausage wrap or hamburger, baked beans, coleslaw, barbecue sauce, fruit, milk.
  • Wednesday:
  • Chicken and waffles or pepperoni pizza, spinach, carrot sticks, syrup, fruit, milk. 
  • Thursday:
  • Chili dogs or cheese burger, chips, celery sticks, fruit, milk. 
  • Friday:
  • Fish or cheese pizza, lettuce, tomatoes, tater tots, fruit, milk, bread. 
  • Monday:
  • Burritos or cheese pizza, scalloped potatoes, steamed peas, fruit, milk. 

Nursery ISD

  • Tuesday:
  • Frito pie, beans, cheese, salad, slush. Cougar lunch: Chicken sandwich. 
  • Wednesday:
  • Pizza, carrots, green beans, salad, fruit. Cougar lunch: Chicken strips.
  • Thursday:
  • Sloppy Joe, corn, mixed veggies, salad, fruit. Cougar lunch: Burrito. 
  • Friday:
  • Hamburger, fries, broccoli, salad, slush. Cougar lunch: Breaded cheese sticks. 
  • Monday:
  • Chicken wrap, green beans, carrots, salad, fruit. Cougar lunch: Sub sandwich and chips. 

Sacred Heart Catholic School

  • Tuesday:
  • Taquitos, beans, Mexicali rice, fruit, milk.
  • Wednesday:
  • Hamburger, salad, fries, fruit, milk.
  • Thursday:
  • Spaghetti, garlic sticks, carrot sticks, fruit, milk.
  • Friday:
  • Fish on a bun, salad, fries, fruit, milk.
  • Monday:
  • Sub sandwich, salad, chips, fruit, milk.

Our Lady of Victory

  • Tuesday:
  • Chicken nuggets, French fries, macaroni and cheese, peaches. 
  • Wednesday:
  • Frito pie, Spanish rice, pinto beans, salad. 
  • Thursday:
  • Hamburger, French fries, salad, pudding. 
  • Friday:
  • Fish sticks, scalloped potatoes, carrots, peas, rosy pears. 
  • Monday:

 Spaghetti and meatballs, green beans, salad, garlic toast. 

