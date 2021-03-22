School lunch menus for the week of March 23-29. Milk and bread are served with each meal.
INDUSTRIAL ISD
Tuesday: Chicken-ala-king, rice, green peas, carrots, mixed fruit
Wednesday: Hamburger, tots, burger salad, fruit
Thursday: Beef and cheese nachos, corn, salad, pineapple
Friday: No school
Monday: Steak fingers, whipped potatoes, broccoli, peaches
MEYERSVILLE ISD
Tuesday: Pulled pork sandwich, chips, baked beans, fruit
Wednesday: Chili dog, Cole-strong tots, peas, fruit
Thursday: Chicken fajita taco, pinto beans, fruit
Friday: Fish sticks, mashed potatoes, corn, fruit
Monday: Cheeseburger, cowboy tough fries, side salad, fruit
NAZARETH ACADEMY
Tuesday: Chicken sandwich or burger, lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, fruit
Wednesday: Sausage and egg taco or pepperoni pizza, hash browns, fresh spinach, fruit
Thursday: Corn dogs or cheeseburger, cauliflower, mixed veggies, fruit
Friday: Fish strips or cheese pizza, lettuce, tomatoes, celery sticks, fruit
Monday: Burritos or pepperoni pizza, scalloped potatoes, lettuce, tomatoes, fruit
OUR LADY OF VICTORY
Tuesday: Chicken patty on a bun, French fries, salad, Pretzel Goldfish
Wednesday: Bean and cheese burrito, Spanish rice, salad, banana
Thursday: Hot dog with chili on the side, potato salad, broccoli, apple slices
Friday: Grilled cheese sandwich, carrot sticks, chips, yogurt
Monday: Chicken strips, German potatoes, baked beans, rosy pears
VICTORIA ISD
Tuesday: Hamburger or grilled cheese sandwich, black bean salad, sweet potato fries, tossed salad, apricots, rosy applesauce
Wednesday: Spaghetti or chicken fried steak sandwich, tossed salad, broccoli, green beans, mandarin oranges, fruit cocktail, garlic bread
Thursday: Tamales or bean and cheese burrito, tossed salad, re-fried beans, pineapple tidbits, Cheez-its, corn, orange smiles
Friday: Mozzarella sticks, cherry tomato, baby carrots, fresh fruit, chips
Monday: Pizza bites or chicken fried steak sandwich, tossed salad, glazed carrots, mixed veggies, pears, cherries, fresh fruit
WESTHOFF ISD
Tuesday: Taco, pinto beans, lettuce, cheese, cookie
Wednesday: Hamburger, burger salad, tater tots, fruit cocktail
Thursday: Pulled pork, baby carrots, chips, blushed pears
Friday: Shrimp poppers, baked beans, corn, tropical fruit
Monday: Baked ham, corn, green beans, strawberry, apples
