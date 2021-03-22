School lunch menus for the week of March 23-29. Milk and bread are served with each meal.

INDUSTRIAL ISD

Tuesday: Chicken-ala-king, rice, green peas, carrots, mixed fruit

Wednesday: Hamburger, tots, burger salad, fruit

Thursday: Beef and cheese nachos, corn, salad, pineapple

Friday: No school

Monday: Steak fingers, whipped potatoes, broccoli, peaches

MEYERSVILLE ISD

Tuesday: Pulled pork sandwich, chips, baked beans, fruit

Wednesday: Chili dog, Cole-strong tots, peas, fruit

Thursday: Chicken fajita taco, pinto beans, fruit

Friday: Fish sticks, mashed potatoes, corn, fruit

Monday: Cheeseburger, cowboy tough fries, side salad, fruit

NAZARETH ACADEMY

Tuesday: Chicken sandwich or burger, lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, fruit

Wednesday: Sausage and egg taco or pepperoni pizza, hash browns, fresh spinach, fruit

Thursday: Corn dogs or cheeseburger, cauliflower, mixed veggies, fruit

Friday: Fish strips or cheese pizza, lettuce, tomatoes, celery sticks, fruit

Monday: Burritos or pepperoni pizza, scalloped potatoes, lettuce, tomatoes, fruit

OUR LADY OF VICTORY

Tuesday: Chicken patty on a bun, French fries, salad, Pretzel Goldfish

Wednesday: Bean and cheese burrito, Spanish rice, salad, banana

Thursday: Hot dog with chili on the side, potato salad, broccoli, apple slices

Friday: Grilled cheese sandwich, carrot sticks, chips, yogurt

Monday: Chicken strips, German potatoes, baked beans, rosy pears

VICTORIA ISD

Tuesday: Hamburger or grilled cheese sandwich, black bean salad, sweet potato fries, tossed salad, apricots, rosy applesauce

Wednesday: Spaghetti or chicken fried steak sandwich, tossed salad, broccoli, green beans, mandarin oranges, fruit cocktail, garlic bread

Thursday: Tamales or bean and cheese burrito, tossed salad, re-fried beans, pineapple tidbits, Cheez-its, corn, orange smiles

Friday: Mozzarella sticks, cherry tomato, baby carrots, fresh fruit, chips

Monday: Pizza bites or chicken fried steak sandwich, tossed salad, glazed carrots, mixed veggies, pears, cherries, fresh fruit

WESTHOFF ISD

Tuesday: Taco, pinto beans, lettuce, cheese, cookie

Wednesday: Hamburger, burger salad, tater tots, fruit cocktail

Thursday: Pulled pork, baby carrots, chips, blushed pears

Friday: Shrimp poppers, baked beans, corn, tropical fruit

Monday: Baked ham, corn, green beans, strawberry, apples

Recommended For You


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.