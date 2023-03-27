School lunch menus for the week of March 28-April 3 Milk and bread are served with each meal.

Industrial School District

  • Tuesday:
  • Meat spaghetti, carrots, green beans, pears, roll.
  • Wednesday:
  • Hot dog, tater tots, baked beans, apple.
  • Thursday:
  • Soft tacos, pinto beans, salad, pineapple, flour tortilla.
  • Friday:
  • Vegetable soup, grilled cheese, sandwich, carrots, applesauce.
  • Monday:
  • Unavailable.

Nazareth Academy

  • Tuesday:
  • Ham sandwich or hamburger, cucumbers, carrot sticks, fruit.
  • Wednesday:
  • Chicken nuggets or pepperoni pizza, corn, fresh broccoli, bread, gravy, fruit.
  • Thursday:
  • Frito pie or cheeseburger, beans, salad, fruit.
  • Friday:
  • Cheese sticks or cheese pizza, broccoli, cauliflower, tater tots, fruit.
  • Monday:
  • Unavailable.

Nursery ISD

  • Tuesday:
  • Beef nachos, beans, mixed veggies, salad, fruit. Cougar lunch: Hot dog and carrots.
  • Wednesday:
  • Pizza, carrots, beans, salad, fruit. Cougar lunch: Chicken burger and chips. 
  • Thursday:
  • Sloppy Joe, corn, potatoes, salad, fruit. Cougar lunch: Pulled pork sandwich.
  • Friday:
  • Hamburger Helper, peas, carrots, roll, fruit. Cougar lunch: Fish and smiles. 
  • Monday:
  • Unavailable.

Sacred Heart Catholic School

  • Tuesday:
  • Crispitos, pinto beans, salad, fruit.
  • Wednesday:
  • Chicken strips, mashed potatoes, green beans, fruit.
  • Thursday:
  • Crispy beef tacos, salad, cheese, Ranch beans, fruit.
  • Friday:
  • Fish soft tacos, salad, tater tots, fruit.
  • Monday:
  • Unavailable.

Our Lady of Victory

  • Tuesday:
  • Egg rolls, seasoned red potatoes, broccoli, banana pudding.
  • Wednesday:
  • Tacos, Spanish rice, pinto beans, salad.
  • Thursday:
  • Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, vegetable blend, Mandarin oranges. 
  • Friday:
  • Domino's cheese pizza slice, salad, apple, Teddy Grahams.
  • Monday:
  • Unavailable.

