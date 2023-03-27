School lunch menus for the week of March 28-April 3 Milk and bread are served with each meal.
Industrial School District
- Tuesday:
- Meat spaghetti, carrots, green beans, pears, roll.
- Wednesday:
- Hot dog, tater tots, baked beans, apple.
- Thursday:
- Soft tacos, pinto beans, salad, pineapple, flour tortilla.
- Friday:
- Vegetable soup, grilled cheese, sandwich, carrots, applesauce.
- Monday:
- Unavailable.
Nazareth Academy
- Tuesday:
- Ham sandwich or hamburger, cucumbers, carrot sticks, fruit.
- Wednesday:
- Chicken nuggets or pepperoni pizza, corn, fresh broccoli, bread, gravy, fruit.
- Thursday:
- Frito pie or cheeseburger, beans, salad, fruit.
- Friday:
- Cheese sticks or cheese pizza, broccoli, cauliflower, tater tots, fruit.
- Monday:
- Unavailable.
Nursery ISD
- Tuesday:
- Beef nachos, beans, mixed veggies, salad, fruit. Cougar lunch: Hot dog and carrots.
- Wednesday:
- Pizza, carrots, beans, salad, fruit. Cougar lunch: Chicken burger and chips.
- Thursday:
- Sloppy Joe, corn, potatoes, salad, fruit. Cougar lunch: Pulled pork sandwich.
- Friday:
- Hamburger Helper, peas, carrots, roll, fruit. Cougar lunch: Fish and smiles.
- Monday:
- Unavailable.
Sacred Heart Catholic School
- Tuesday:
- Crispitos, pinto beans, salad, fruit.
- Wednesday:
- Chicken strips, mashed potatoes, green beans, fruit.
- Thursday:
- Crispy beef tacos, salad, cheese, Ranch beans, fruit.
- Friday:
- Fish soft tacos, salad, tater tots, fruit.
- Monday:
- Unavailable.
Our Lady of Victory
- Tuesday:
- Egg rolls, seasoned red potatoes, broccoli, banana pudding.
- Wednesday:
- Tacos, Spanish rice, pinto beans, salad.
- Thursday:
- Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, vegetable blend, Mandarin oranges.
- Friday:
- Domino's cheese pizza slice, salad, apple, Teddy Grahams.
- Monday:
- Unavailable.