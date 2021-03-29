School lunch menus for the week of March 30 — April 5. Milk and bread are served with each meal.
INDUSTRIAL ISD
Tuesday: Beef-a-roni, green beans, carrots, mix fruit
Wednesday: Pulled pork sandwich, tots, ranch style beans, pickles, fruit
Thursday: Burrito, corn, salad, applesauce
Friday: No school
Monday: Salisbury steak, whipped potatoes, broccoli, peaches
MEYERSVILLE ISD
Tuesday: Pulled pork sandwich, chips, baked beans, fruit
Wednesday: Chili dog, Cole-strong tots, peas, fruit
Thursday: No school
Friday: No school
Monday: Taco salad, Spanish rice, fruit
NAZARETH ACADEMY
Tuesday: Mac and cheese or hamburger, carrots, spinach, fruit
Wednesday: Turkey and gravy or cheese pizza, green beans, sweet potatoes, dressing, fruit
Thursday: Crispitos or cheeseburger, fresh broccoli, baked chips, fruit
Friday: No school
Monday: Steak fingers with gravy or cheese pizza, mashed potatoes, green beans, fruit
OUR LADY OF VICTORY
Tuesday: Spaghetti, green beans, salad, breadstick
Wednesday: Chalupas, Spanish rice, salad, peaches
Thursday: Hot ham and cheese sub, chips, carrot sticks, Teddy Grahams
Friday: No school
Monday: No school
VICTORIA ISD
Tuesday: Grilled cheese sandwich or BBQ on a bun, tossed salad, broccoli, black bean salad, mandarin oranges, fresh fruit
Wednesday: Turkey wrap or pulled pork sandwich, tossed salad, sweet potato fries, baked beans, pickles, mixed fruit, fresh fruit
Thursday: Frito pie or grilled chicken fajita, cherry tomato, baby carrots, fresh fruit, tossed salad, chips, cereal bar
Friday: No school
Monday: Hamburger or oriental orange chicken, rice, oriental blend, peas, peaches, tossed salad, cookies
WESTHOFF ISD
Tuesday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, broccoli, mangoes
Wednesday: Nacho supreme, re-fried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, blueberries
Thursday — Monday: Information not available
