School lunch menus for the week of March 30 — April 5. Milk and bread are served with each meal.

INDUSTRIAL ISD

Tuesday: Beef-a-roni, green beans, carrots, mix fruit

Wednesday: Pulled pork sandwich, tots, ranch style beans, pickles, fruit

Thursday: Burrito, corn, salad, applesauce

Friday: No school

Monday: Salisbury steak, whipped potatoes, broccoli, peaches

MEYERSVILLE ISD

Tuesday: Pulled pork sandwich, chips, baked beans, fruit

Wednesday: Chili dog, Cole-strong tots, peas, fruit

Thursday: No school

Friday: No school

Monday: Taco salad, Spanish rice, fruit

NAZARETH ACADEMY

Tuesday: Mac and cheese or hamburger, carrots, spinach, fruit

Wednesday: Turkey and gravy or cheese pizza, green beans, sweet potatoes, dressing, fruit

Thursday: Crispitos or cheeseburger, fresh broccoli, baked chips, fruit

Friday: No school

Monday: Steak fingers with gravy or cheese pizza, mashed potatoes, green beans, fruit

OUR LADY OF VICTORY

Tuesday: Spaghetti, green beans, salad, breadstick

Wednesday: Chalupas, Spanish rice, salad, peaches

Thursday: Hot ham and cheese sub, chips, carrot sticks, Teddy Grahams

Friday: No school

Monday: No school

VICTORIA ISD

Tuesday: Grilled cheese sandwich or BBQ on a bun, tossed salad, broccoli, black bean salad, mandarin oranges, fresh fruit

Wednesday: Turkey wrap or pulled pork sandwich, tossed salad, sweet potato fries, baked beans, pickles, mixed fruit, fresh fruit

Thursday: Frito pie or grilled chicken fajita, cherry tomato, baby carrots, fresh fruit, tossed salad, chips, cereal bar

Friday: No school

Monday: Hamburger or oriental orange chicken, rice, oriental blend, peas, peaches, tossed salad, cookies

WESTHOFF ISD

Tuesday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, broccoli, mangoes

Wednesday: Nacho supreme, re-fried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, blueberries

Thursday — Monday: Information not available

