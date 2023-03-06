School lunch menus for the week of March 7-13 Milk and bread are served with each meal.

Industrial School District

  • Tuesday:
  • Cheese chicken, green beans, carrots, pears, rice, roll, milk. 
  • Wednesday:
  • Hot dog, tater tots, pork-in-beans, orange, milk. 
  • Thursday:
  • Beef tacos, pinto beans, salad, pineapple, flour tortilla, milk. 
  • Friday:
  • Cheese pizza, corn, salad, applesauce, milk. 
  • Monday:
  • No school.

Nazareth Academy

  • Tuesday:
  • Crispitos or burger, beans, salad, fruit, milk. 
  • Wednesday:
  • Chicken tenders or cheese pizza, sweet potato fries, mixed vegetables, fruit, milk, bread, gravy. 
  • Thursday:
  • Grilled pork chops or cheeseburger, corn, green beans, fruit, milk, bread, gravy. 
  • Friday:
  • Grilled cheese sandwich or cheese pizza, carrot sticks, fresh broccoli, fruit, milk.
  • Monday:
  • No school. 

Nursery ISD

  • Tuesday:
  • Salisbury steak, gravy, mixed vegetables, beans, roll, salad, fruit. Cougar lunch: Corn dog and carrots.
  • Wednesday:
  • Pizza, carrots, green beans, salad, fruit. Cougar lunch: Chicken strips and tater tots. 
  • Thursday:
  • Sloppy Joe, corn, fries, salad, fruit. Cougar lunch: Chicken burger and chips.
  • Friday:
  • Pulled pork, smiles, beans, salad, fruit. Cougar lunch: Bean and cheese tortilla.
  • Monday:
  • No school.

Sacred Heart Catholic School

  • Tuesday:
  • Burritos, Ranch beans, salsa, fruit, milk.
  • Wednesday:
  • Beef stew, green beans, hot rolls, fruit, milk.
  • Thursday:
  • Nachos, salad, cheese, fruit, milk.
  • Friday:
  • Fish sticks, fries, coleslaw, fruit, milk.
  • Monday:
  • No school. 

Our Lady of Victory

  • Tuesday:
  • Chicken spaghetti, green beans, salad, garlic toast.
  • Wednesday:
  • Chalupas, Spanish rice, salad, animal cookies.
  • Thursday:
  • Corn dog, potato salad, baked beans, Teddy Grahams.
  • Friday:
  • Early dismissal.
  • Monday:
  • No school. 

