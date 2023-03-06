School lunch menus for the week of March 7-13 Milk and bread are served with each meal.
Industrial School District
- Tuesday:
- Cheese chicken, green beans, carrots, pears, rice, roll, milk.
- Wednesday:
- Hot dog, tater tots, pork-in-beans, orange, milk.
- Thursday:
- Beef tacos, pinto beans, salad, pineapple, flour tortilla, milk.
- Friday:
- Cheese pizza, corn, salad, applesauce, milk.
- Monday:
- No school.
Nazareth Academy
- Tuesday:
- Crispitos or burger, beans, salad, fruit, milk.
- Wednesday:
- Chicken tenders or cheese pizza, sweet potato fries, mixed vegetables, fruit, milk, bread, gravy.
- Thursday:
- Grilled pork chops or cheeseburger, corn, green beans, fruit, milk, bread, gravy.
- Friday:
- Grilled cheese sandwich or cheese pizza, carrot sticks, fresh broccoli, fruit, milk.
- Monday:
- No school.
Nursery ISD
- Tuesday:
- Salisbury steak, gravy, mixed vegetables, beans, roll, salad, fruit. Cougar lunch: Corn dog and carrots.
- Wednesday:
- Pizza, carrots, green beans, salad, fruit. Cougar lunch: Chicken strips and tater tots.
- Thursday:
- Sloppy Joe, corn, fries, salad, fruit. Cougar lunch: Chicken burger and chips.
- Friday:
- Pulled pork, smiles, beans, salad, fruit. Cougar lunch: Bean and cheese tortilla.
- Monday:
- No school.
Sacred Heart Catholic School
- Tuesday:
- Burritos, Ranch beans, salsa, fruit, milk.
- Wednesday:
- Beef stew, green beans, hot rolls, fruit, milk.
- Thursday:
- Nachos, salad, cheese, fruit, milk.
- Friday:
- Fish sticks, fries, coleslaw, fruit, milk.
- Monday:
- No school.
Our Lady of Victory
- Tuesday:
- Chicken spaghetti, green beans, salad, garlic toast.
- Wednesday:
- Chalupas, Spanish rice, salad, animal cookies.
- Thursday:
- Corn dog, potato salad, baked beans, Teddy Grahams.
- Friday:
- Early dismissal.
- Monday:
- No school.