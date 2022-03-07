School lunch menus for the week of March 8-14. Milk and bread are served with each meal.

INDUSTRIAL ISD

Tuesday: Meatballs, mac and cheese, green beans, fruit

Wednesday: Hamburger, french fries, burger salad, fresh fruit

Thursday: Beef and bean chalupas, corn, salad, pineapple

Friday: Vegetable soup, grilled cheese sandwich, carrots and dip, fruit

Monday: First day of spring break

NAZARETH ACADEMY

Tuesday: Mac and cheese or burger, steamed carrots, celery sticks, fruit

Wednesday: Rib sandwich or pepperoni pizza, potato salad, ranch style beans, fruit

Thursday: Chicken sandwich or cheeseburger, lettuce, tomatoes, corn, fruit

Friday: Pancakes and eggs or cheese pizza, tater tots, spinach, fruit

Monday: First day of spring break

NURSERY ISD

Tuesday: Cheesy chicken with rice blend, sautéed cabbage and carrots, blueberry filled Jell-O, mini Rice Krispies Treat

Wednesday: Restaurant style pizza assortment, cheesy broccoli, romaine garden salad, mandarin oranges

Thursday: Beef and chicken nacho combo, roasted street corn, re-fried beans, fruit slush cup, jalapeno, salsa

Friday: Grilled cheese sandwich, crispy string fries, ranch broccoli salad, chilled pineapple tidbits

Monday: First day of spring break

SACRED HEART HALLETTSVILLE

Tuesday: Frito pie, ranch beans, carrot sticks, fruit

Wednesday: Beef tips with gravy, rice, green beans, fruit

Thursday: Cheesy mac, broccoli salad, garlic sticks, fruit

Friday: Fish sticks, salad, sweet potato fries, fruit

Monday: First day of spring break

VICTORIA ISD

Tuesday: Steak fingers or chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, tossed salad, mixed fruit, fresh fruit, cereal bar

Wednesday: Breaded chicken burger or hamburger, peas, sweet potato fries, tossed salad, peaches, fresh fruit

Thursday: Tamales or beef and cheese burrito, pinto beans, Mexican plate salad, pineapple tidbits, fresh fruit

Friday: No school / Teacher work day

Monday: First day of spring break

