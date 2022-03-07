School lunch menus for the week of March 8-14. Milk and bread are served with each meal.
INDUSTRIAL ISD
Tuesday: Meatballs, mac and cheese, green beans, fruit
Wednesday: Hamburger, french fries, burger salad, fresh fruit
Thursday: Beef and bean chalupas, corn, salad, pineapple
Friday: Vegetable soup, grilled cheese sandwich, carrots and dip, fruit
Monday: First day of spring break
NAZARETH ACADEMY
Tuesday: Mac and cheese or burger, steamed carrots, celery sticks, fruit
Wednesday: Rib sandwich or pepperoni pizza, potato salad, ranch style beans, fruit
Thursday: Chicken sandwich or cheeseburger, lettuce, tomatoes, corn, fruit
Friday: Pancakes and eggs or cheese pizza, tater tots, spinach, fruit
Monday: First day of spring break
NURSERY ISD
Tuesday: Cheesy chicken with rice blend, sautéed cabbage and carrots, blueberry filled Jell-O, mini Rice Krispies Treat
Wednesday: Restaurant style pizza assortment, cheesy broccoli, romaine garden salad, mandarin oranges
Thursday: Beef and chicken nacho combo, roasted street corn, re-fried beans, fruit slush cup, jalapeno, salsa
Friday: Grilled cheese sandwich, crispy string fries, ranch broccoli salad, chilled pineapple tidbits
Monday: First day of spring break
SACRED HEART HALLETTSVILLE
Tuesday: Frito pie, ranch beans, carrot sticks, fruit
Wednesday: Beef tips with gravy, rice, green beans, fruit
Thursday: Cheesy mac, broccoli salad, garlic sticks, fruit
Friday: Fish sticks, salad, sweet potato fries, fruit
Monday: First day of spring break
VICTORIA ISD
Tuesday: Steak fingers or chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, tossed salad, mixed fruit, fresh fruit, cereal bar
Wednesday: Breaded chicken burger or hamburger, peas, sweet potato fries, tossed salad, peaches, fresh fruit
Thursday: Tamales or beef and cheese burrito, pinto beans, Mexican plate salad, pineapple tidbits, fresh fruit
Friday: No school / Teacher work day
Monday: First day of spring break
