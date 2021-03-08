School lunch menus for the week of March 9-15. Milk and bread are served with each meal.
INDUSTRIAL ISD
Tuesday: Meat and spaghetti, green beans, carrots, mix fruit
Wednesday: Hot dog, tots, pork-n-beans, fruit
Thursday: Beef tacos, pinto beans, salad, pineapple
Friday: Cheese pizza, corn, salad, fruit
Monday: Spring break
MEYERSVILLE ISD
Tuesday: BBQ baked potato, broccoli, fruit
Wednesday: Chili dog, Cole strong tots, peas, fruit
Thursday: Enchilada casserole, pinto beans, fruit
Friday: Fish sticks, mashed potatoes, corn, fruit
Monday: Spring break
NAZARETH ACADEMY
Tuesday: Crispitos or burger, lettuce, tomatoes, fresh broccoli, fruit
Wednesday: Chicken and waffles or pepperoni pizza, fries, corn, fruit
Thursday: Crunchy beef tacos or cheeseburger, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, Spanish rice, fruit
Friday: Pancakes and eggs or cheese pizza, carrot sticks, fresh spinach, fruit
Monday: Spring break
OUR LADY OF VICTORY
Tuesday: Chicken nuggets, French fries, salad, orange
Wednesday: Tacos, Spanish rice, pinto beans, salad
Thursday: Sausage on a bun, corn on the cob, German potatoes, mandarin orange
Friday: Cheese pizza square, salad, green beans, animal cookies
Monday: Spring break
VICTORIA ISD
Tuesday: Deli sandwich or steak fingers, mashed potatoes with gravy, broccoli, mandarin oranges, fresh fruit
Wednesday: Spicy chicken tenders or cheeseburger, tossed salad, sweet potato fries, green beans, pineapple, fresh fruit
Thursday: Nachos or bean and cheese burrito, Spanish rice, pinto beans, corn, fresh fruit, peaches, cereal bar
Friday: Fish sticks, cherry tomatoes, celery sticks, Doritos, cookies, fresh fruit
Monday: Spring break
WESTHOFF ISD
Tuesday: Meatball sub, salad, cheese stick, strawberries
Wednesday: Steak fingers, mashed potatoes, peas, peaches
Thursday: Chicken spaghetti, green beans, bread stick, fruit Jello
Friday: Pizza, corn, bread stick, mixed fruit
Monday: Spring break
