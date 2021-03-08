School lunch menus for the week of March 9-15. Milk and bread are served with each meal.

INDUSTRIAL ISD

Tuesday: Meat and spaghetti, green beans, carrots, mix fruit

Wednesday: Hot dog, tots, pork-n-beans, fruit

Thursday: Beef tacos, pinto beans, salad, pineapple

Friday: Cheese pizza, corn, salad, fruit

Monday: Spring break

MEYERSVILLE ISD

Tuesday: BBQ baked potato, broccoli, fruit

Wednesday: Chili dog, Cole strong tots, peas, fruit

Thursday: Enchilada casserole, pinto beans, fruit

Friday: Fish sticks, mashed potatoes, corn, fruit

Monday: Spring break

NAZARETH ACADEMY

Tuesday: Crispitos or burger, lettuce, tomatoes, fresh broccoli, fruit

Wednesday: Chicken and waffles or pepperoni pizza, fries, corn, fruit

Thursday: Crunchy beef tacos or cheeseburger, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, Spanish rice, fruit

Friday: Pancakes and eggs or cheese pizza, carrot sticks, fresh spinach, fruit

Monday: Spring break

OUR LADY OF VICTORY

Tuesday: Chicken nuggets, French fries, salad, orange

Wednesday: Tacos, Spanish rice, pinto beans, salad

Thursday: Sausage on a bun, corn on the cob, German potatoes, mandarin orange

Friday: Cheese pizza square, salad, green beans, animal cookies

Monday: Spring break

VICTORIA ISD

Tuesday: Deli sandwich or steak fingers, mashed potatoes with gravy, broccoli, mandarin oranges, fresh fruit

Wednesday: Spicy chicken tenders or cheeseburger, tossed salad, sweet potato fries, green beans, pineapple, fresh fruit

Thursday: Nachos or bean and cheese burrito, Spanish rice, pinto beans, corn, fresh fruit, peaches, cereal bar

Friday: Fish sticks, cherry tomatoes, celery sticks, Doritos, cookies, fresh fruit

Monday: Spring break

WESTHOFF ISD

Tuesday: Meatball sub, salad, cheese stick, strawberries

Wednesday: Steak fingers, mashed potatoes, peas, peaches

Thursday: Chicken spaghetti, green beans, bread stick, fruit Jello

Friday: Pizza, corn, bread stick, mixed fruit

Monday: Spring break

