Milk and bread are served with each meal.
INDUSTRIAL ISD
- Tuesday: Beef-a-roni, carrots, green beans, diced pears
- Wednesday: Pulled pork sandwich, pork-n-beans, apple
- Thursday: Beef tacos, pinto beans, salad, pineapple, tortilla
- Friday: Cheese pizza, salad, corn, applesauce
- Monday: Salisbury steak, whipped potatoes, spinach, mix fruit
MEYERSVILLE ISD
- Tuesday: Hamburger, baked beans, corn, burger salad, pineapple
- Wednesday: Spaghetti with meat sauce, baked squash, broccoli, tossed salad, garlic stick, applesauce
- Thursday: No school
- Friday: No school
- Monday: Patty melt, Cole-strong tots, baked beans, cucumbers, pears, cherries
NAZARETH ACADEMY
- Tuesday: Pancakes and sausage or hamburger, cucumbers, carrot sticks, fruit
- Wednesday: Frito pie or pepperoni pizza, beans, lettuce, tomato, fruit
- Thursday: Chicken nuggets or cheeseburger, green beans, cauliflower, gravy, fruit
- Friday: Fish strips or cheese pizza, fries, mixed veggies, fruit
- Monday: Ham sandwich or pepperoni pizza, baked chips, carrot sticks, fruit
NORTHSIDE BAPTIST SCHOOL
- Tuesday: Ham and cheese sandwich, chips, pears
- Wednesday: Spaghetti, green beans, pineapple
- Thursday: Cheeseburger, tater rounds, chocolate pudding
- Friday: Raven’s pizza, carrots with ranch, cookie
- Monday: Mini corn dogs, corn, peaches
NURSERY ISD
- Tuesday: Sausage wrap, green beans, ranch style beans, rosy applesauce
- Wednesday: Nachos, refried beans, garden salad, fruit mix
- Thursday: No school
- Friday: No school
- Monday: Chicken tenders, green beans, buttered carrots, pears
OUR LADY OF VICTORY
- Tuesday: Meatball sub or turkey wrap, potato salad, vegetable blend, mandarin oranges
- Wednesday: Cheese quesadilla or ham and cheese sandwich, Spanish rice, pinto beans, salad
- Thursday: Chef salad or PBJ substitute sandwich, corn, green beans, rosy pears
- Friday: Early dismissal
- Monday: Baked chicken drumstick or turkey and cheese sandwich, corn on the cob, German potatoes, rosy applesauce
SACRED HEART HALLETTSVILLE
- Tuesday: Pizza, chips, fruit
- Wednesday: Homemade chili, pinto beans, cornbread, fruit
- Thursday: Creamy chicken, buttered noodles, peas, carrots, garlic stix, fruit
- Friday: Fish sticks, coleslaw, fruit
- Monday: Steak burger, salad, chips, fruit
ST. JOSEPH HIGH SCHOOL
- Tuesday: Cheeseburger, baked chips, salad, banana pudding, apple or orange
- Wednesday: Crispitos with chili, corn, salad, fruit cobbler
- Thursday: Mini corn dog, tater tots, salad, fruit, chocolate pudding
- Friday: Cheese nachos, refried beans, salad, sliced pears, ice cream
- Monday: Chicken breast, macaroni and cheese, corn, salad, banana pudding
VICTORIA ISD
- Tuesday: Hamburger or corn chip pie, burger salad, sweet potato fries, pineapples
- Wednesday: Mostaccioli dinner or mozzarella sticks with pizza sauce, tossed salad, confetti bean salad, fruit cocktail
- Thursday: Mexican beef with rice or bean and cheese burrito, arroz con queso, pinto beans, corn, hot spiced fruit
- Friday: Sunbutter and jelly sandwich or baked potato with cheese, broccoli, cherry tomato with baby carrots, mandarin oranges
- Monday: Red beans and rice or popcorn shrimp, cheesy broccoli, southern black-eyed peas, peaches
WESTHOFF ISD
- Tuesday: Steak fingers, mashed potatoes, peas, tropical fruit
- Wednesday: Pizza, carrots, green beans, peaches
- Thursday: No school
- Friday: No school
- Monday: Hamburger steak with gravy, carrots, buttered rice, oranges
