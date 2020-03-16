Milk and bread are served with each meal.

INDUSTRIAL ISD

  • Tuesday - Friday: Spring Break
  • Monday: Chicken tenders, whipped potatoes, broccoli, diced peaches

MEYERSVILLE ISD

  • Tuesday - Friday: Spring Break
  • Monday: Mini corn dogs, corn on the cob, peas, mandarin oranges

NAZARETH ACADEMY

  • Tuesday - Friday: Spring Break
  • Monday: Corn dog or cheese pizza, mixed veggies, pork-n-beans, fruit

NORTHSIDE BAPTIST SCHOOL

  • Tuesday - Friday: Spring Break
  • Monday: Chicken nuggets, corn, peaches

NURSERY ISD

  • Tuesday - Friday: Spring Break
  • Monday: Pizza stix, green beans, golden corn, fruit mix

OUR LADY OF VICTORY

  • Tuesday - Friday: Spring Break
  • Monday: Sweet and sour chicken or turkey and cheese sandwich, white rice, vegetable blend, orange

SACRED HEART HALLETTSVILLE

  • Tuesday - Friday: Spring Break
  • Monday: BBQ chicken on bun, baked beans, pickles, fruit

ST. JOSEPH HIGH SCHOOL

  • Tuesday - Friday: Spring Break
  • Monday: Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, carrots, salad, peaches

VICTORIA ISD

  • Tuesday - Friday: Spring Break
  • Monday: Chicken fried steak or BBQ beef sandwich, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn and green bean casserole, pineapples

WESTHOFF ISD

  • Tuesday - Friday: Spring Break
  • Monday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, carrots, applesauce
