Milk and bread are served with each meal.
INDUSTRIAL ISD
- Tuesday - Friday: Spring Break
- Monday: Chicken tenders, whipped potatoes, broccoli, diced peaches
MEYERSVILLE ISD
- Tuesday - Friday: Spring Break
- Monday: Mini corn dogs, corn on the cob, peas, mandarin oranges
NAZARETH ACADEMY
- Tuesday - Friday: Spring Break
- Monday: Corn dog or cheese pizza, mixed veggies, pork-n-beans, fruit
NORTHSIDE BAPTIST SCHOOL
- Tuesday - Friday: Spring Break
- Monday: Chicken nuggets, corn, peaches
NURSERY ISD
- Tuesday - Friday: Spring Break
- Monday: Pizza stix, green beans, golden corn, fruit mix
OUR LADY OF VICTORY
- Tuesday - Friday: Spring Break
- Monday: Sweet and sour chicken or turkey and cheese sandwich, white rice, vegetable blend, orange
SACRED HEART HALLETTSVILLE
- Tuesday - Friday: Spring Break
- Monday: BBQ chicken on bun, baked beans, pickles, fruit
ST. JOSEPH HIGH SCHOOL
- Tuesday - Friday: Spring Break
- Monday: Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, carrots, salad, peaches
VICTORIA ISD
- Tuesday - Friday: Spring Break
- Monday: Chicken fried steak or BBQ beef sandwich, mashed potatoes with gravy, corn and green bean casserole, pineapples
WESTHOFF ISD
- Tuesday - Friday: Spring Break
- Monday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, carrots, applesauce
