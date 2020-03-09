Milk and bread are served with each meal.
INDUSTRIAL ISD
- Tuesday: Chicken spaghetti, sweet potatoes, green beans, sliced peaches
- Wednesday: Hamburger, tots, burger salad, orange
- Thursday: Chicken fajitas, pinto beans, salad, pineapple
- Friday: Fish, mac and cheese, fresh broccoli and carrots with dip, applesauce
- Monday: No school – Spring break
MEYERSVILLE ISD
- Tuesday: Chicken fried steak, scalloped potatoes, peas, tossed salad, peaches
- Wednesday: Ground beef stroganoff, broccoli, glazed carrots, strawberry spinach salad, mandarin oranges
- Thursday: Chili mac, corn, green beans, tossed salad, cornbread, rosy applesauce
- Friday: Fish sticks, cowboy tough fries, mixed veggies, fruit mix
- Monday: No school – Spring break
NAZARETH ACADEMY
- Tuesday: Chili dog or hamburger, corn, cole slaw, fruit
- Wednesday: Beef taco bowl or cheese pizza, beans, rice, lettuce, tomato, fruit
- Thursday: Chicken fillet or cheeseburger, fresh broccoli, salad, fruit
- Friday: Egg taco or cheese pizza, hashbrown, fresh spinach, fruit
- Monday: No school – Spring break
NORTHSIDE BAPTIST SCHOOL
- Tuesday: Cheesy chicken pasta, green beans, vanilla pudding
- Wednesday: Fish sandwich, tater rounds, pineapple
- Thursday: Chicken sandwich, chips, chocolate pudding
- Friday: Raven’s pizza, carrots with ranch, cookie
- Monday: No school – Spring break
NURSERY ISD
- Tuesday: Chicken fried steak, golden corn, mashed potatoes, fruit mix, garlic bread
- Wednesday: Nachos, refried beans, garden salad, diced peaches
- Thursday: Chicken and noodles, golden corn, green beans, pears with cherries, garlic bread
- Friday: Hamburger, garden salad, pickles, cheese, ranch style beans, rosy applesauce
- Monday: No school – Spring break
OUR LADY OF VICTORY
- Tuesday: Chicken patty on bun or fish sticks, French fries, salad, Jell-O
- Wednesday: Crispitos or ham and cheese sandwich, Spanish rice, pinto beans, sliced pears
- Thursday: Chili mac or tuna sandwich, corn, peaches
- Friday: Grilled cheese sandwich, broccoli, chips, yogurt
- Monday: No school – Spring break
SACRED HEART HALLETTSVILLE
- Tuesday: Hearty chicken pasta soup, fruit
- Wednesday: Chicken quesadillas, ranchero beans, jalapenos, salsa, fruit
- Thursday: Pizza, creamy corn, fruit
- Friday: Fish sticks, potatoes au gratin, spring salad, fruit
- Monday: No school – Spring break
ST. JOSEPH HIGH SCHOOL
- Tuesday: Chapolta meat ball, steamed rice, peas, salad, fruit
- Wednesday: Beef tips, egg noodles, carrots, salad, fruit cobbler
- Thursday: Pizza, salad, green beans, chocolate pudding, orange slices
- Friday: Cheese enchiladas, pinto beans, Spanish rice, cornbread, mixed fruit
- Monday: No school – Spring break
VICTORIA ISD
- Tuesday: Hashbrown stacker or mini corn dog, French fries, orange glazed carrots, apricots, chocolate chip cookie
- Wednesday: Beef lasagna or pepperoni pizza, mixed vegetables, cherry tomatoes with carrot sticks, juice, garlic bread
- Thursday: No school
- Friday: No school
- Monday: No school – Spring break
WESTHOFF ISD
- Tuesday: Barbecue pork sandwich, pork-n-beans, pickled beets, fruit
- Wednesday: Ham, dressing, green beans, fruit
- Thursday: Chicken strips, mashed potatoes, peas, fruit
- Friday: Tuna salad, crackers, pasta salad, fruit
- Monday: No school – Spring break
