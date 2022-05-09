School lunch menus for the week of May 10-16. Milk and bread are served with each meal.

NAZARETH ACADEMY

Tuesday: Soft beef tacos or burger, lettuce, tomatoes, ranch style beans, fruit

Wednesday: Pancakes and sausage or pepperoni pizza, spinach, fries, fruit

Thursday: Spaghetti or cheeseburger, green beans, corn, fruit

Friday: Super beefy nachos or cheese pizza, pinto beans, lettuce, tomatoes, cornbread, fruit

Monday: Egg rolls or pepperoni pizza, steamed broccoli, steamed carrots, rice, fruit

NURSERY ISD

Tuesday: Italian baked ravioli, Italian blend vegetables, carrot sticks with ranch, mini Rice Krispies treat

Wednesday: Personal pan pizza assortment, seasoned corn, broccoli florets, chilled mandarin oranges

Thursday: Beefy enchiladas, Spanish rice, re-fried beans, lettuce and tomato salad, fruit slush cup

Friday: Smoked sausage sandwich, french fries, baked beans, burger salad, chilled pineapple tidbits

Monday: Salisbury steak, home style mashed potatoes, southern style turnip greens, chilled mixed fruit, cornbread

SACRED HEART HALLETTSVILLE

Tuesday: Burritos, ranch beans, cheese, salsa, fruit

Wednesday: Steak fingers, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, fruit

Thursday: Pizza, salad, fruit

Friday: Corn dog, tater tots, carrot sticks, fruit

Monday: Cold cut sub, salad, chips, fruit

WESTHOFF ISD

Tuesday: Chicken strips, mac and cheese, broccoli, blueberries

Wednesday: Spaghetti, green beans, bread stick, strawberries

Thursday: Hamburger, baked beans, burger salad, peaches

Friday: Manager's choice

Monday: Hot dog, chips, cheese stick, cookie

Recommended For You


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.