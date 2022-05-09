School lunch menus for the week of May 10-16. Milk and bread are served with each meal.
NAZARETH ACADEMY
Tuesday: Soft beef tacos or burger, lettuce, tomatoes, ranch style beans, fruit
Wednesday: Pancakes and sausage or pepperoni pizza, spinach, fries, fruit
Thursday: Spaghetti or cheeseburger, green beans, corn, fruit
Friday: Super beefy nachos or cheese pizza, pinto beans, lettuce, tomatoes, cornbread, fruit
Monday: Egg rolls or pepperoni pizza, steamed broccoli, steamed carrots, rice, fruit
NURSERY ISD
Tuesday: Italian baked ravioli, Italian blend vegetables, carrot sticks with ranch, mini Rice Krispies treat
Wednesday: Personal pan pizza assortment, seasoned corn, broccoli florets, chilled mandarin oranges
Thursday: Beefy enchiladas, Spanish rice, re-fried beans, lettuce and tomato salad, fruit slush cup
Friday: Smoked sausage sandwich, french fries, baked beans, burger salad, chilled pineapple tidbits
Monday: Salisbury steak, home style mashed potatoes, southern style turnip greens, chilled mixed fruit, cornbread
SACRED HEART HALLETTSVILLE
Tuesday: Burritos, ranch beans, cheese, salsa, fruit
Wednesday: Steak fingers, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, fruit
Thursday: Pizza, salad, fruit
Friday: Corn dog, tater tots, carrot sticks, fruit
Monday: Cold cut sub, salad, chips, fruit
WESTHOFF ISD
Tuesday: Chicken strips, mac and cheese, broccoli, blueberries
Wednesday: Spaghetti, green beans, bread stick, strawberries
Thursday: Hamburger, baked beans, burger salad, peaches
Friday: Manager's choice
Monday: Hot dog, chips, cheese stick, cookie
