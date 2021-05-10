School lunch menus for the week of May 11-17. Milk and bread are served with each meal.
INDUSTRIAL ISD
Tuesday: Chicken spaghetti, green beans, carrots, mix fruit
Wednesday: Sloppy Joe, tots, ranch style beans, fruit
Thursday: Beef taco, pinto beans, salad, fruit
Friday: Ham and cheese sandwich, burger salad, carrots with dip, fruit
Monday: Manager’s choice. Each campus will get a different menu.
NAZARETH ACADEMY
Tuesday: Chicken taco salad or burger, lettuce, tomato, beans, fruit
Wednesday: BBQ on a bun or pepperoni pizza, cucumbers, corn, fruit
Thursday: Fish sandwich or cheeseburger, steamed broccoli, sweet potato fries, fruit
Friday: Salisbury steak or cheese pizza, spinach, carrot sticks, gravy, fruit
Monday: BBQ sausage with sauce or pepperoni pizza, ranch style beans, potato salad, fruit
NURSERY ISD
Tuesday: Home-style pizza — cheese, pepperoni, broccoli with cheese, romaine garden salad with ranch, cinnamon baked apples
Wednesday: Spaghetti with meat sauce, Italian green beans, lemon glazed carrots, fruit Jell-O, Rice Krispie Treat
Thursday: Soft chicken tacos, salsa, cheesy bean dip, tortilla chips, lettuce and tomato salad, fruit slush, peppers, jalapeno, salsa
Friday: Cheeseburger, Sun Chips, hamburger salad with pickle, chilled fruit
Monday: Cheesy beefy mac, California blend with cheese, romaine garden salad with ranch, rosy applesauce
OUR LADY OF VICTORY
Tuesday: Steak fingers, mashed potatoes, corn on the cob, mixed fruit
Wednesday: Frito pie, salad, Spanish rice, pinto beans
Thursday: Hamburger, french fries, salad, Oreo cookies
Friday: Potluck
Monday: Chicken strips, mashed potatoes, broccoli, pineapple tidbits
SACRED HEART HALLETTSVILLE
Tuesday: Taquitos, ranch beans, salad, fruit
Wednesday: Chicken fries, sweet potato fries, fruit
Thursday: Lasagna, broccoli salad, garlic sticks, fruit
Friday: Hot dog, corn, chips, fruit
Monday: Sub sandwich, baked beans, pickle, fruit
VICTORIA ISD
Tuesday: Chicken nuggets or hamburger, green beans, french fries, tossed salad, fruit cocktail, apricots, chips
Wednesday: Spicy chicken tenders or spaghetti, broccoli, peas, tossed salad, apricots, pears with cherries, chocolate chip cookies, garlic bread
Thursday: Bean and cheese burrito or nachos, re-fried beans, cereal bar, Spanish rice, corn, tossed salad, pineapple tidbits, fresh fruit
Friday: Grilled chicken sandwich, baby carrots, cucumber slices, tossed salad, fresh fruit, cookies, Cheez-Its
Monday: Chicken fried steak sandwich or pizza bites, glazed carrots, mixed veggies, tossed salad, pears with cherries, fresh fruit
WESTHOFF ISD
Tuesday: Pizza, corn, bread stick, peach cup
Wednesday: Chicken strips, mashed potatoes, broccoli, blushed pears
Thursday: Frito pie, salad, cheese stick, apricot cup
Friday: Manager’s choice
Monday: Hot dogs, baked beans, fruit
