School lunch menus for the week of May 11-17. Milk and bread are served with each meal.

INDUSTRIAL ISD

Tuesday: Chicken spaghetti, green beans, carrots, mix fruit

Wednesday: Sloppy Joe, tots, ranch style beans, fruit

Thursday: Beef taco, pinto beans, salad, fruit

Friday: Ham and cheese sandwich, burger salad, carrots with dip, fruit

Monday: Manager’s choice. Each campus will get a different menu.

NAZARETH ACADEMY

Tuesday: Chicken taco salad or burger, lettuce, tomato, beans, fruit

Wednesday: BBQ on a bun or pepperoni pizza, cucumbers, corn, fruit

Thursday: Fish sandwich or cheeseburger, steamed broccoli, sweet potato fries, fruit

Friday: Salisbury steak or cheese pizza, spinach, carrot sticks, gravy, fruit

Monday: BBQ sausage with sauce or pepperoni pizza, ranch style beans, potato salad, fruit

NURSERY ISD

Tuesday: Home-style pizza — cheese, pepperoni, broccoli with cheese, romaine garden salad with ranch, cinnamon baked apples

Wednesday: Spaghetti with meat sauce, Italian green beans, lemon glazed carrots, fruit Jell-O, Rice Krispie Treat

Thursday: Soft chicken tacos, salsa, cheesy bean dip, tortilla chips, lettuce and tomato salad, fruit slush, peppers, jalapeno, salsa

Friday: Cheeseburger, Sun Chips, hamburger salad with pickle, chilled fruit

Monday: Cheesy beefy mac, California blend with cheese, romaine garden salad with ranch, rosy applesauce

OUR LADY OF VICTORY

Tuesday: Steak fingers, mashed potatoes, corn on the cob, mixed fruit

Wednesday: Frito pie, salad, Spanish rice, pinto beans

Thursday: Hamburger, french fries, salad, Oreo cookies

Friday: Potluck

Monday: Chicken strips, mashed potatoes, broccoli, pineapple tidbits

SACRED HEART HALLETTSVILLE

Tuesday: Taquitos, ranch beans, salad, fruit

Wednesday: Chicken fries, sweet potato fries, fruit

Thursday: Lasagna, broccoli salad, garlic sticks, fruit

Friday: Hot dog, corn, chips, fruit

Monday: Sub sandwich, baked beans, pickle, fruit

VICTORIA ISD

Tuesday: Chicken nuggets or hamburger, green beans, french fries, tossed salad, fruit cocktail, apricots, chips

Wednesday: Spicy chicken tenders or spaghetti, broccoli, peas, tossed salad, apricots, pears with cherries, chocolate chip cookies, garlic bread

Thursday: Bean and cheese burrito or nachos, re-fried beans, cereal bar, Spanish rice, corn, tossed salad, pineapple tidbits, fresh fruit

Friday: Grilled chicken sandwich, baby carrots, cucumber slices, tossed salad, fresh fruit, cookies, Cheez-Its

Monday: Chicken fried steak sandwich or pizza bites, glazed carrots, mixed veggies, tossed salad, pears with cherries, fresh fruit

WESTHOFF ISD

Tuesday: Pizza, corn, bread stick, peach cup

Wednesday: Chicken strips, mashed potatoes, broccoli, blushed pears

Thursday: Frito pie, salad, cheese stick, apricot cup

Friday: Manager’s choice

Monday: Hot dogs, baked beans, fruit

Recommended For You


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.