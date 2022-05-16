School lunch menus for the week of May 17-23. Milk and bread are served with each meal.

NAZARETH ACADEMY

Tuesday: Toasted ham and cheese or burger, fries, celery, fruit

Wednesday: Frito pie or cheese pizza, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, fruit

Thursday: Burritos or cheeseburger, corn, carrot sticks, fruit

Friday: Hot dog or pepperoni pizza, tater tots, cucumbers, fruit

Monday: Manager’s choice

NURSERY ISD

Tuesday: Frito pie, California blend, carrot sticks with ranch cup, lime applesauce, mini Rice Krispies treat

Wednesday: Restaurant style pizza assortment, seasoned corn, cucumber chips with ranch, chilled mandarin oranges

Thursday: Chicken fajita nachos, Spanish rice, re-fried beans, fruit slush cup

Friday: Golden crispy chicken nuggets, creamy mac and cheese, southern style green peas, strawberry fruited Jell-O

Monday: Country steak fingers, home style mashed potatoes, cream gravy, steamed corn, rosy applesauce

SACRED HEART HALLETTSVILLE

Tuesday: Taquitos, re-fried beans, salsa, cheese, fruit

Wednesday: Spaghetti, corn, salad, fruit

Thursday: Hot dog, tater tots, carrot coins, fruit

Friday: Cheeseburger, salad, steak fries, fruit

Monday: Sub sandwich, chips, pickles, fruit

WESTHOFF ISD

Tuesday: Manager’s choice

Wednesday: Manager’s choice

Thursday: Manager’s choice

Friday: Pepperoni meatball, pasta, corn, bread stick, fruit

Monday: Manager’s chioce

