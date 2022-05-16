School lunch menus for the week of May 17-23. Milk and bread are served with each meal.
NAZARETH ACADEMY
Tuesday: Toasted ham and cheese or burger, fries, celery, fruit
Wednesday: Frito pie or cheese pizza, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, fruit
Thursday: Burritos or cheeseburger, corn, carrot sticks, fruit
Friday: Hot dog or pepperoni pizza, tater tots, cucumbers, fruit
Monday: Manager’s choice
NURSERY ISD
Tuesday: Frito pie, California blend, carrot sticks with ranch cup, lime applesauce, mini Rice Krispies treat
Wednesday: Restaurant style pizza assortment, seasoned corn, cucumber chips with ranch, chilled mandarin oranges
Thursday: Chicken fajita nachos, Spanish rice, re-fried beans, fruit slush cup
Friday: Golden crispy chicken nuggets, creamy mac and cheese, southern style green peas, strawberry fruited Jell-O
Monday: Country steak fingers, home style mashed potatoes, cream gravy, steamed corn, rosy applesauce
SACRED HEART HALLETTSVILLE
Tuesday: Taquitos, re-fried beans, salsa, cheese, fruit
Wednesday: Spaghetti, corn, salad, fruit
Thursday: Hot dog, tater tots, carrot coins, fruit
Friday: Cheeseburger, salad, steak fries, fruit
Monday: Sub sandwich, chips, pickles, fruit
WESTHOFF ISD
Tuesday: Manager’s choice
Wednesday: Manager’s choice
Thursday: Manager’s choice
Friday: Pepperoni meatball, pasta, corn, bread stick, fruit
Monday: Manager’s chioce
