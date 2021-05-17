School lunch menus for the week of May 18-24. Milk and bread are served with each meal.

INDUSTRIAL ISD

Tuesday: Manager’s choice. Each campus will get a different menu.

Wednesday: Manager’s choice. Each campus will get a different menu.

Thursday: Early release. Manager’s choice.

Friday: Summer break

NAZARETH ACADEMY

Tuesday: Corn dogs or burger, carrot sticks, broccoli, fruit

Wednesday: Spaghetti or cheese pizza, corn, celery stick, fruit

Thursday: Chicken taco or cheeseburger, lettuce, tomato, beans, fruit

Friday: French toast and egg or pepperoni pizza, tater tots, spinach, fruit

Monday: Hot dog or cheese pizza, spinach, pork and beans, fruit

NURSERY ISD

Tuesday: Homestyle pizza, cheese, pepperoni, broccoli with cheese, romaine garden salad with ranch, cinnamon baked apples

Wednesday: Crispitos WG with cheese sauce, Tater Tots, seasoned green beans, fruit Jell-O, Rice Krispie treat

Thursday: Soft chicken tacos, salsa, cheesy beans dip, tortilla chips, lettuce and tomato salad, fruit slush, peppers, jalapeno

Friday: Cheese burger, Sun Chips, hamburger salad with pickle, chilled fruit

Monday: Chicken tenders, Tater Tots, romaine garden salad with ranch, chilled pears

OUR LADY OF VICTORY

Tuesday: Chicken patty on bun, potato wedges, salad, peaches

Wednesday: Nachos, Spanish rice, pinto beans, banana

Thursday: Beef stew, corn, cornbread, apple cobbler

Friday: Fish sticks, potato salad, ranch style beans, Teddy Grahams

Monday: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, pudding cup

SACRED HEART HALLETTSVILLE

Tuesday: Corn dogs, Tater Tots, fruit

Wednesday: Grilled chicken sandwich, chips, pickles, fruit

Thursday: Pizza, spring salad, fruit

Friday: Hamburger, salad, chips, fruit

Monday: Sub sandwich, chips, pickles, fruit

VICTORIA ISD

Tuesday: Manager’s choice with tossed salad

Wednesday: Manager’s choice with tossed salad

Thursday: Shredded chicken pita or tamales, pinto beans, corn, tossed salad, peaches, fresh fruit, cookies

Friday: Cheeseburger, cherry tomatoes, celery sticks, tossed salad, fresh fruit, chips

Monday: Tamales or burrito, pinto beans, corn, tossed salad, orange smiles, peach cup, cereal bar

WESTHOFF ISD

Tuesday: Steak fingers, mashed potatoes, carrots, fruit

Wednesday: Baked chicken, dressing, lima beans, fruit

Thursday: Manager’s choice

Friday: School dismissed for summer break

