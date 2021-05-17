School lunch menus for the week of May 18-24. Milk and bread are served with each meal.
INDUSTRIAL ISD
Tuesday: Manager’s choice. Each campus will get a different menu.
Wednesday: Manager’s choice. Each campus will get a different menu.
Thursday: Early release. Manager’s choice.
Friday: Summer break
NAZARETH ACADEMY
Tuesday: Corn dogs or burger, carrot sticks, broccoli, fruit
Wednesday: Spaghetti or cheese pizza, corn, celery stick, fruit
Thursday: Chicken taco or cheeseburger, lettuce, tomato, beans, fruit
Friday: French toast and egg or pepperoni pizza, tater tots, spinach, fruit
Monday: Hot dog or cheese pizza, spinach, pork and beans, fruit
NURSERY ISD
Tuesday: Homestyle pizza, cheese, pepperoni, broccoli with cheese, romaine garden salad with ranch, cinnamon baked apples
Wednesday: Crispitos WG with cheese sauce, Tater Tots, seasoned green beans, fruit Jell-O, Rice Krispie treat
Thursday: Soft chicken tacos, salsa, cheesy beans dip, tortilla chips, lettuce and tomato salad, fruit slush, peppers, jalapeno
Friday: Cheese burger, Sun Chips, hamburger salad with pickle, chilled fruit
Monday: Chicken tenders, Tater Tots, romaine garden salad with ranch, chilled pears
OUR LADY OF VICTORY
Tuesday: Chicken patty on bun, potato wedges, salad, peaches
Wednesday: Nachos, Spanish rice, pinto beans, banana
Thursday: Beef stew, corn, cornbread, apple cobbler
Friday: Fish sticks, potato salad, ranch style beans, Teddy Grahams
Monday: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, pudding cup
SACRED HEART HALLETTSVILLE
Tuesday: Corn dogs, Tater Tots, fruit
Wednesday: Grilled chicken sandwich, chips, pickles, fruit
Thursday: Pizza, spring salad, fruit
Friday: Hamburger, salad, chips, fruit
Monday: Sub sandwich, chips, pickles, fruit
VICTORIA ISD
Tuesday: Manager’s choice with tossed salad
Wednesday: Manager’s choice with tossed salad
Thursday: Shredded chicken pita or tamales, pinto beans, corn, tossed salad, peaches, fresh fruit, cookies
Friday: Cheeseburger, cherry tomatoes, celery sticks, tossed salad, fresh fruit, chips
Monday: Tamales or burrito, pinto beans, corn, tossed salad, orange smiles, peach cup, cereal bar
WESTHOFF ISD
Tuesday: Steak fingers, mashed potatoes, carrots, fruit
Wednesday: Baked chicken, dressing, lima beans, fruit
Thursday: Manager’s choice
Friday: School dismissed for summer break
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.