School lunch menus for the week of May 2-8. Milk and bread are served with each meal.
Industrial School District
Tuesday: Beef-a-roll, carrots, green beans, pears, roll.
Wednesday: Hamburger, tater tots, burger salad, fresh fruit.
Thursday: Beef tacos, pinto beans, Spanish rice, pineapple, tortilla.
Friday: Ham and cheese sandwich, burger salad, carrots, dip, fruit.
Monday: Steak fingers, whipped potatoes, spinach, peaches, roll.
Nazareth Academy
Tuesday: Corn dogs or burger, celery, carrot sticks, fruit.
Wednesday: Pulled pork or pepperoni pizza, baked beans, potato salad, fruit.
Thursday: Grilled cheese or chicken noodle soup, alt-cheeseburger, peas, corn, fruit.
Friday: Soft beef taco or pepperoni pizza, beans, salad, fruit.
Monday: Crispitos or cheese pizza, cucumbers, salad, fruit.
Nursery ISD
Tuesday: Frito pie, beans, cheese, salad, fruit. Cougar lunch: Burrito and chips.
Wednesday: Pizza, carrots, green beans, salad, fruit. Cougar lunch: Chicken sandwich.
Thursday: Sloppy Joe, corn, smiles, salad, fruit. Cougar lunch: Pulled pork sandwich.
Friday: Hamburger Helper, broccoli, salad, slush. Cougar lunch: Hot dog and chips.
Monday: Chicken wrap, beans, carrots, fruit. Cougar lunch: Corn dog and tater tots.
Our Lady of Victory
Tuesday:
Chicken nuggets, French fries, green beans, animal cookies.
Wednesday:
Tacos, Spanish rice, pinto beans, salad.
Thursday:
Corn dog, German potato salad, baked beans, apple cobbler.
Friday:
Early dismissal.
Monday:
Fish sticks, corn, vegetable blend, peaches.