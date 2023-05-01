School lunch menus for the week of May 2-8. Milk and bread are served with each meal.

Industrial School District

Tuesday: Beef-a-roll, carrots, green beans, pears, roll.

Wednesday: Hamburger, tater tots, burger salad, fresh fruit.

Thursday: Beef tacos, pinto beans, Spanish rice, pineapple, tortilla.

Friday: Ham and cheese sandwich, burger salad, carrots, dip, fruit.

Monday: Steak fingers, whipped potatoes, spinach, peaches, roll.

Nazareth Academy

Tuesday: Corn dogs or burger, celery, carrot sticks, fruit. 

Wednesday: Pulled pork or pepperoni pizza, baked beans, potato salad, fruit. 

Thursday: Grilled cheese or chicken noodle soup, alt-cheeseburger, peas, corn, fruit. 

Friday: Soft beef taco or pepperoni pizza, beans, salad, fruit. 

Monday: Crispitos or cheese pizza, cucumbers, salad, fruit. 

Nursery ISD

Tuesday: Frito pie, beans, cheese, salad, fruit. Cougar lunch: Burrito and chips.

Wednesday: Pizza, carrots, green beans, salad, fruit. Cougar lunch: Chicken sandwich. 

Thursday: Sloppy Joe, corn, smiles, salad, fruit. Cougar lunch: Pulled pork sandwich. 

Friday: Hamburger Helper, broccoli, salad, slush. Cougar lunch: Hot dog and chips. 

Monday: Chicken wrap, beans, carrots, fruit. Cougar lunch: Corn dog and tater tots. 

Our Lady of Victory

Tuesday:

Chicken nuggets, French fries, green beans, animal cookies.

Wednesday:

Tacos, Spanish rice, pinto beans, salad. 

Thursday:

Corn dog, German potato salad, baked beans, apple cobbler. 

Friday:

Early dismissal.

Monday:

Fish sticks, corn, vegetable blend, peaches. 

Tags