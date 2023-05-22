School lunch menus for the week of May 23-29. Milk and bread are served with each meal.

Industrial School District

Tuesday: Manager’s choice.

Wednesday: Manager’s choice.

Thursday: Manager’s choice.

Nazareth Academy

Tuesday: Manager's choice.

Wednesday: Manager's choice.

Nursery ISD

Tuesday: Beef nachos, beans, mixed vegetables, fruit. Cougar lunch: Hot dog and chips.

Wednesday: Pizza, carrots, beans, fruit. Cougar lunch: Chicken burger.

Thursday: Chicken nuggets, corn, fries, fruit. Cougar lunch: Hamburger.

Our Lady of Victory

Tuesday: Hot ham and cheese sub, chips, carrot sticks, cookie. 

Wednesday: Picnic day.

Thursday: No school. 

Friday: Early dismissal.

Tags