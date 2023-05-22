School lunch menus for the week of May 23-29. Milk and bread are served with each meal.
Industrial School District
Tuesday: Manager’s choice.
Wednesday: Manager’s choice.
Thursday: Manager’s choice.
Nazareth Academy
Tuesday: Manager's choice.
Wednesday: Manager's choice.
Nursery ISD
Tuesday: Beef nachos, beans, mixed vegetables, fruit. Cougar lunch: Hot dog and chips.
Wednesday: Pizza, carrots, beans, fruit. Cougar lunch: Chicken burger.
Thursday: Chicken nuggets, corn, fries, fruit. Cougar lunch: Hamburger.
Our Lady of Victory
Tuesday: Hot ham and cheese sub, chips, carrot sticks, cookie.
Wednesday: Picnic day.
Thursday: No school.
Friday: Early dismissal.