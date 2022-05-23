School lunch menus for the week of May 24-30. Milk and bread are served with each meal.

NAZARETH ACADEMY

Tuesday: Manager's choice

Wednesday: Manager's choice

Thursday: No cafeteria service

Friday: No cafeteria service

Monday: Summer break

NURSERY ISD

Tuesday: Spaghetti with zesty meat sauce, Italian green beans, lemon glazed carrots, chilled mixed fruit, mini Rice Krispy treat

Wednesday: Personal pan pizza assortment, corn on the cob, mixed vegetables, blushing pears

Thursday: Crispy beef tacos, Spanish rice, charro beans, lettuce and tomato salad, fruit slush cup

Friday: Summer break

SACRED HEART HALLETTSVILLE

Tuesday: Hot dog, chips, carrot sticks, fruit

Wednesday-Monday: Information not available

WESTHOFF ISD

Tuesday: Manager's choice

Wednesday: Manager's choice

Thursday: Sack lunch

Friday: Summer break

