School lunch menus for the week of May 24-30. Milk and bread are served with each meal.
NAZARETH ACADEMY
Tuesday: Manager's choice
Wednesday: Manager's choice
Thursday: No cafeteria service
Friday: No cafeteria service
Monday: Summer break
NURSERY ISD
Tuesday: Spaghetti with zesty meat sauce, Italian green beans, lemon glazed carrots, chilled mixed fruit, mini Rice Krispy treat
Wednesday: Personal pan pizza assortment, corn on the cob, mixed vegetables, blushing pears
Thursday: Crispy beef tacos, Spanish rice, charro beans, lettuce and tomato salad, fruit slush cup
Friday: Summer break
SACRED HEART HALLETTSVILLE
Tuesday: Hot dog, chips, carrot sticks, fruit
Wednesday-Monday: Information not available
WESTHOFF ISD
Tuesday: Manager's choice
Wednesday: Manager's choice
Thursday: Sack lunch
Friday: Summer break
