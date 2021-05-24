School lunch menus for the week of May 25-31. Milk and bread are served with each meal.

NAZARETH ACADEMY

Tuesday: Chicken tenders with gravy or burger, mashed potatoes, green beans, fruit

Wednesday: Sloppy Joe or pepperoni pizza, corn, cole slaw, fruit

Thursday: Chicken sandwich or cheese pizza, celery sticks, steamed carrots, fruit

Friday: Soft bean taco or cheese pizza, lettuce, tomato, ranch style beans, fruit

Monday: No school

NURSERY ISD

Tuesday: Home style pizza — cheese, pepperoni, broccoli with cheese, romaine garden salad with ranch, chilled fruit

Wednesday: Crispy chicken with cheese WG, baked beans, potato salad, fruit slush, Rice Krispie Treat

Thursday: Bacon ranch quesadilla, Mexican street corn, seasoned black beans, lettuce and tomato salad, sour cream, shredded cheese, peppers, jalapeno, salsa, fruit slush, fresh fruit

Friday: Seafood combo with roll, Cajun red beans and sausage, curly french fries, baby carrots with ranch, chilled fruit

Monday: No school

OUR LADY OF VICTORY

Tuesday: Spaghetti, green beans, garlic bread, applesauce

Wednesday: Chalupas, salad, Spanish rice, orange

Thursday: Corn dog, German potatoes, baked beans, Pretzel Goldfish

Friday: Chicken nuggets, french fries, salad, sliced apples

Monday: No school

SACRED HEART HALLETTSVILLE

Tuesday: Hot dog, chips, carrot sticks, fruit

VICTORIA ISD

Tuesday: Manager’s choice with tossed salad

Wednesday: Manager’s choice with broccoli and tossed salad

Thursday: Hamburger, baby carrots, cherry tomatoes, burger salad, applesauce cup, orange, chips

Friday: Summer break begins.

