School lunch menus for the week of May 25-31. Milk and bread are served with each meal.
NAZARETH ACADEMY
Tuesday: Chicken tenders with gravy or burger, mashed potatoes, green beans, fruit
Wednesday: Sloppy Joe or pepperoni pizza, corn, cole slaw, fruit
Thursday: Chicken sandwich or cheese pizza, celery sticks, steamed carrots, fruit
Friday: Soft bean taco or cheese pizza, lettuce, tomato, ranch style beans, fruit
Monday: No school
NURSERY ISD
Tuesday: Home style pizza — cheese, pepperoni, broccoli with cheese, romaine garden salad with ranch, chilled fruit
Wednesday: Crispy chicken with cheese WG, baked beans, potato salad, fruit slush, Rice Krispie Treat
Thursday: Bacon ranch quesadilla, Mexican street corn, seasoned black beans, lettuce and tomato salad, sour cream, shredded cheese, peppers, jalapeno, salsa, fruit slush, fresh fruit
Friday: Seafood combo with roll, Cajun red beans and sausage, curly french fries, baby carrots with ranch, chilled fruit
Monday: No school
OUR LADY OF VICTORY
Tuesday: Spaghetti, green beans, garlic bread, applesauce
Wednesday: Chalupas, salad, Spanish rice, orange
Thursday: Corn dog, German potatoes, baked beans, Pretzel Goldfish
Friday: Chicken nuggets, french fries, salad, sliced apples
Monday: No school
SACRED HEART HALLETTSVILLE
Tuesday: Hot dog, chips, carrot sticks, fruit
VICTORIA ISD
Tuesday: Manager’s choice with tossed salad
Wednesday: Manager’s choice with broccoli and tossed salad
Thursday: Hamburger, baby carrots, cherry tomatoes, burger salad, applesauce cup, orange, chips
Friday: Summer break begins.
