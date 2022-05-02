School lunch menus for the week of May 3-9. Milk and bread are served with each meal.

NAZARETH ACADEMY

Tuesday: Corn dogs or burger, celery sticks, mixed veggies, fruit

Wednesday: Chicken and waffles or cheese pizza, corn, fries, fruit

Thursday: Enchilada casserole or cheeseburger, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, rice, fruit

Friday: Grilled cheese or pepperoni pizza, carrot sticks, fresh broccoli, fruit

Monday: Chicken nuggets or cheese pizza, mashed potatoes, gravy, steamed peas, fruit

NURSERY ISD

Tuesday: Cheesy chicken with rice blend, sautéed cabbage and carrots, blueberry fruited Jell-O, mini Rice Krispy Treat

Wednesday: Restaurant style pizza assortment, cheesy broccoli, romaine garden salad, mandarin oranges

Thursday: Beef and chicken nacho combo, roasted street corn, re-fried beans, fruit slush cup

Friday: Chicken fried steak sandwich, crispy string fries, ranch broccoli salad, chilled pineapple tidbits

Monday: Oven baked chicken tenders, ranch mashed potatoes, green beans, chilled mixed fruit

SACRED HEART HALLETTSVILLE

Tuesday: Taquitos, re-fried beans, salsa, cheese, fruit

Wednesday: Chicken sandwich, salad, sweet potato fries, fruit

Thursday: Lasagna, salad, garlic sticks, fruit

Friday: Cheeseburger, salad, carrots, fries, fruit

Monday: Steak sandwich, salad, pickle, chips, fruit

WESTHOFF ISD

Tuesday: Frito pie, salad, animal cookies

Wednesday: Pork roast with gravy, potatoes, buttered carrots, pineapple

Thursday: Chicken spaghetti, salad, mangoes

Friday: Pizza, corn on the cob, fruit roll up, applesauce cup

Monday: Barbecue pork, baked beans, coleslaw, fruit

Recommended For You


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.