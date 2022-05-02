School lunch menus for the week of May 3-9. Milk and bread are served with each meal.
NAZARETH ACADEMY
Tuesday: Corn dogs or burger, celery sticks, mixed veggies, fruit
Wednesday: Chicken and waffles or cheese pizza, corn, fries, fruit
Thursday: Enchilada casserole or cheeseburger, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, rice, fruit
Friday: Grilled cheese or pepperoni pizza, carrot sticks, fresh broccoli, fruit
Monday: Chicken nuggets or cheese pizza, mashed potatoes, gravy, steamed peas, fruit
NURSERY ISD
Tuesday: Cheesy chicken with rice blend, sautéed cabbage and carrots, blueberry fruited Jell-O, mini Rice Krispy Treat
Wednesday: Restaurant style pizza assortment, cheesy broccoli, romaine garden salad, mandarin oranges
Thursday: Beef and chicken nacho combo, roasted street corn, re-fried beans, fruit slush cup
Friday: Chicken fried steak sandwich, crispy string fries, ranch broccoli salad, chilled pineapple tidbits
Monday: Oven baked chicken tenders, ranch mashed potatoes, green beans, chilled mixed fruit
SACRED HEART HALLETTSVILLE
Tuesday: Taquitos, re-fried beans, salsa, cheese, fruit
Wednesday: Chicken sandwich, salad, sweet potato fries, fruit
Thursday: Lasagna, salad, garlic sticks, fruit
Friday: Cheeseburger, salad, carrots, fries, fruit
Monday: Steak sandwich, salad, pickle, chips, fruit
WESTHOFF ISD
Tuesday: Frito pie, salad, animal cookies
Wednesday: Pork roast with gravy, potatoes, buttered carrots, pineapple
Thursday: Chicken spaghetti, salad, mangoes
Friday: Pizza, corn on the cob, fruit roll up, applesauce cup
Monday: Barbecue pork, baked beans, coleslaw, fruit
