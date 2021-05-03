School lunch menus for the week of May 4-10. Milk and bread are served with each meal.
INDUSTRIAL ISD
Tuesday: Chicken-ala-king, green peas, carrots, mix fruit
Wednesday: Pulled pork sandwich, tots, ranch style beans, pickles, fruit
Thursday: Chicken fajitas, pinto beans, salad, fruit
Friday: Pizza, corn, salad, fruit
Monday: Chicken nuggets or tenders, whipped potatoes, spinach, fruit
NAZARETH ACADEMY
Tuesday: Crispitos or burger, cucumbers, fresh broccoli, fruit
Wednesday: Beef enchiladas or cheese pizza, pinto beans, lettuce, tomato, fruit
Thursday: Fish strips or cheeseburger, sweet potato fries, spinach, fruit
Friday: Sausage and biscuit or pepperoni pizza, hash browns, corn, fruit
Monday: Sausage kolache or cheese pizza, celery sticks, mixed veggies, fruit
NURSERY ISD
Tuesday: Homestyle pizza pepperoni or cheese, seasoned corn, baby carrots with ranch dip, chilled peaches
Wednesday: Crispy chicken with cheese, chips, California blend, romaine garden salad with ranch dressing, fruit slush, Rice Krispie treat
Thursday: Crispy beef tacos, lettuce and tomato salad, re-fried beans, shredded cheese, peppers, jalapeno, salsa, fruit slush
Friday: Queso burger sandwich, ranch french fries, hamburger salad, fruit, Jello
Monday: Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes with gravy, seasoned corn, romaine garden salad with ranch dressing, rosy applesauce
OUR LADY OF VICTORY
Tuesday: Philly cheese steak sub, chips, vegetable blend, animal cookies
Wednesday: Steak and cheese chimichanga, salad, Spanish rice, pinto beans
Thursday: Oven fried chicken, potato salad, baked beans
Friday: Early dismissal
Monday: Chicken nuggets, french fries, green beans, sliced apples
SACRED HEART HALLETTSVILLE
Tuesday: Burritos, refritos, rice, fruit
Wednesday: Chicken strips, buttered potatoes, green beans, fruit
Thursday: Corn dog, baked beans, fruit
Friday: Cheeseburger, salad, chips, fruit
Monday: Chicken sandwich, Popeye salad, pickle, fruit
VICTORIA ISD
Tuesday: Hamburger, baby carrots, tossed salad, applesauce cup, grapes, chips
Wednesday: Cheeseburger, tossed salad, peach cup, fresh fruit, cereal bar, chips
Thursday: Burrito, Texas caviar, tossed salad, apple slices, fresh fruit, cereal bar
Friday: Breaded chicken sandwich, cherry tomatoes, baby carrots, Doritos, Rice Krispie, fresh fruit
Monday: Turkey and cheese croissant or chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, tossed salad, orange, rosy applesauce
WESTHOFF ISD
Tuesday: Fish and shrimp, mac and cheese, green beans, tropical fruit
Wednesday: Cold turkey wrap, chips, pasta salad, fruit
Thursday: Pork roast with gravy, mashed potatoes, black eyed peas, fruit
Friday: Chicken spaghetti, salad, garlic bread, berry cup
Monday: Teriyaki chicken, veggie fried rice, egg roll, fruit
