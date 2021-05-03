School lunch menus for the week of May 4-10. Milk and bread are served with each meal.

INDUSTRIAL ISD

Tuesday: Chicken-ala-king, green peas, carrots, mix fruit

Wednesday: Pulled pork sandwich, tots, ranch style beans, pickles, fruit

Thursday: Chicken fajitas, pinto beans, salad, fruit

Friday: Pizza, corn, salad, fruit

Monday: Chicken nuggets or tenders, whipped potatoes, spinach, fruit

NAZARETH ACADEMY

Tuesday: Crispitos or burger, cucumbers, fresh broccoli, fruit

Wednesday: Beef enchiladas or cheese pizza, pinto beans, lettuce, tomato, fruit

Thursday: Fish strips or cheeseburger, sweet potato fries, spinach, fruit

Friday: Sausage and biscuit or pepperoni pizza, hash browns, corn, fruit

Monday: Sausage kolache or cheese pizza, celery sticks, mixed veggies, fruit

NURSERY ISD

Tuesday: Homestyle pizza pepperoni or cheese, seasoned corn, baby carrots with ranch dip, chilled peaches

Wednesday: Crispy chicken with cheese, chips, California blend, romaine garden salad with ranch dressing, fruit slush, Rice Krispie treat

Thursday: Crispy beef tacos, lettuce and tomato salad, re-fried beans, shredded cheese, peppers, jalapeno, salsa, fruit slush

Friday: Queso burger sandwich, ranch french fries, hamburger salad, fruit, Jello

Monday: Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes with gravy, seasoned corn, romaine garden salad with ranch dressing, rosy applesauce

OUR LADY OF VICTORY

Tuesday: Philly cheese steak sub, chips, vegetable blend, animal cookies

Wednesday: Steak and cheese chimichanga, salad, Spanish rice, pinto beans

Thursday: Oven fried chicken, potato salad, baked beans

Friday: Early dismissal

Monday: Chicken nuggets, french fries, green beans, sliced apples

SACRED HEART HALLETTSVILLE

Tuesday: Burritos, refritos, rice, fruit

Wednesday: Chicken strips, buttered potatoes, green beans, fruit

Thursday: Corn dog, baked beans, fruit

Friday: Cheeseburger, salad, chips, fruit

Monday: Chicken sandwich, Popeye salad, pickle, fruit

VICTORIA ISD

Tuesday: Hamburger, baby carrots, tossed salad, applesauce cup, grapes, chips

Wednesday: Cheeseburger, tossed salad, peach cup, fresh fruit, cereal bar, chips

Thursday: Burrito, Texas caviar, tossed salad, apple slices, fresh fruit, cereal bar

Friday: Breaded chicken sandwich, cherry tomatoes, baby carrots, Doritos, Rice Krispie, fresh fruit

Monday: Turkey and cheese croissant or chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, tossed salad, orange, rosy applesauce

WESTHOFF ISD

Tuesday: Fish and shrimp, mac and cheese, green beans, tropical fruit

Wednesday: Cold turkey wrap, chips, pasta salad, fruit

Thursday: Pork roast with gravy, mashed potatoes, black eyed peas, fruit

Friday: Chicken spaghetti, salad, garlic bread, berry cup

Monday: Teriyaki chicken, veggie fried rice, egg roll, fruit

