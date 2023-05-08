School lunch menus for the week of May 9-15. Milk and bread are served with each meal.

Industrial School District

Tuesday: Meat and spaghetti, green beans, carrots, pears, roll.

Wednesday: Pulled pork sandwiches, tater tots, Ranch style beans, pickles, fruit. 

Thursday: Burrito, corn, salad, pineapple. 

Friday: Turkey and cheese sandwich, burger salad, carrots and dip, fruit. 

Monday: Manager's choice. 

Nazareth Academy

Tuesday: Chicken tenders or burger, green beans, corn on cob, bread, gravy, fruit.  

Wednesday: Waffles and eggs or pepperoni pizza, spinach, fresh carrots, fruit. 

Thursday: Egg rolls or cheeseburger, steamed carrots, steamed broccoli, rice, fruit. 

Friday: Beefy nachos, cheese pizza, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, fruit. 

Monday: Crispitos or cheese pizza, cucumbers, salad, fruit. 

Nursery ISD

Tuesday: Chicken nuggets, gravy, corn, potatoes, salad, fruit. Cougar lunch: Sub sandwich and chips.

Wednesday: Pizza, carrots, green beans, salad, fruit. Cougar lunch: Barbecue chicken sandwich. 

Thursday: Spaghetti, meat sauce, beans, salad, fruit. Cougar lunch: Pulled pork sandwich.

Friday: Hamburger, fries, broccoli, salad, slush. Cougar lunch: Burrito and chips.

Monday: Chicken spaghetti, corn, broccoli, roll, fruit. Cougar lunch: Meatball sub and smiles. 

Our Lady of Victory

Tuesday:

Chicken patty on bun, potato wedges, salad, rosy applesauce. 

Wednesday:

Nachos, Spanish rice, pinto beans, Mandarin oranges. 

Thursday:

Cheeseburger, French fries, salad, Teddy Grahams. 

Friday:

Potluck. 

Monday:

Baked chicken drumstick, mashed potatoes, carrots and peas, pineapple tidbits. 

