School lunch menus for the week of May 9-15. Milk and bread are served with each meal.
Industrial School District
Tuesday: Meat and spaghetti, green beans, carrots, pears, roll.
Wednesday: Pulled pork sandwiches, tater tots, Ranch style beans, pickles, fruit.
Thursday: Burrito, corn, salad, pineapple.
Friday: Turkey and cheese sandwich, burger salad, carrots and dip, fruit.
Monday: Manager's choice.
Nazareth Academy
Tuesday: Chicken tenders or burger, green beans, corn on cob, bread, gravy, fruit.
Wednesday: Waffles and eggs or pepperoni pizza, spinach, fresh carrots, fruit.
Thursday: Egg rolls or cheeseburger, steamed carrots, steamed broccoli, rice, fruit.
Friday: Beefy nachos, cheese pizza, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, fruit.
Monday: Crispitos or cheese pizza, cucumbers, salad, fruit.
Nursery ISD
Tuesday: Chicken nuggets, gravy, corn, potatoes, salad, fruit. Cougar lunch: Sub sandwich and chips.
Wednesday: Pizza, carrots, green beans, salad, fruit. Cougar lunch: Barbecue chicken sandwich.
Thursday: Spaghetti, meat sauce, beans, salad, fruit. Cougar lunch: Pulled pork sandwich.
Friday: Hamburger, fries, broccoli, salad, slush. Cougar lunch: Burrito and chips.
Monday: Chicken spaghetti, corn, broccoli, roll, fruit. Cougar lunch: Meatball sub and smiles.
Our Lady of Victory
Tuesday:
Chicken patty on bun, potato wedges, salad, rosy applesauce.
Wednesday:
Nachos, Spanish rice, pinto beans, Mandarin oranges.
Thursday:
Cheeseburger, French fries, salad, Teddy Grahams.
Friday:
Potluck.
Monday:
Baked chicken drumstick, mashed potatoes, carrots and peas, pineapple tidbits.