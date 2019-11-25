Milk and bread are served with each meal.
INDUSTRIAL ISD
- Tuesday-Friday: Thanksgiving break
- Monday: Chicken tenders, whipped potatoes, pork and beans, peaches
MEYERSVILLE ISD
- Tuesday-Friday: Thanksgiving break
- Monday: Chicken strips, mashed potatoes, peas, fruit mix
NAZARETH ACADEMY
- Tuesday: Burrito or burger, corn, chips, fruit
- Wednesday-Friday: Thanksgiving break
- Monday: Hot dog or pepperoni pizza, broccoli, pork and beans, fruit
NORTHSIDE BAPTIST SCHOOL
- Tuesday-Friday: Thanksgiving break
- Monday: Information not available
NURSERY ISD
- Tuesday-Friday: Thanksgiving break
- Monday: Spaghetti, golden corn, green beans, peaches, garlic bread
OUR LADY OF VICTORY
- Tuesday: Domino’s pizza pepperoni slice, salad, fresh fruit, cookie
- Wednesday-Friday: Thanksgiving break
- Monday: Information not available
SACRED HEART HALLETTSVILLE
- Tuesday: Hot dog, chips, corn, peaches
- Wednesday-Friday: Thanksgiving break
- Monday: Crispy chicken on bun, buttery corn, chips, Hawaiian medley
ST. JOSEPH HIGH SCHOOL
- Tuesday-Friday: Thanksgiving break
- Monday: Nachos with meat, refried beans, salad, fruit
VICTORIA ISD
- Tuesday-Friday: Thanksgiving break
- Monday: Steak fingers or hot dog on a bun, mashed potatoes with gravy, mixed vegetables, pears with cherries
WESTHOFF ISD
- Tuesday-Friday: Thanksgiving break
- Monday: Information not
available
