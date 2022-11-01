School lunch menus for the week of Nov. 1-7. Milk and bread are served with each meal.
Industrial School District
Tuesday: Meat and spaghetti, green beans, carrots, fruit.
Wednesday: Hot dogs, tater tots, baked beans, fruit.
Thursday: Beef and cheese nachos, pinto beans, salad, pineapple.
Friday: Taco soup, grilled cheese sandwich, carrots, fruit.
Monday: Steak fingers, whipped potatoes, broccoli, fruit.
Nazareth Academy
Tuesday: Chicken nuggets or burger, mashed potatoes, green beans, bread, gravy, fruit.
Wednesday: Meatloaf and gravy or pepperoni pizza, broccoli cheese casserole, corn, fruit.
Thursday: Crispitos or cheeseburger, beans, salad, fruit.
Friday: Bean Chalupa or cheese pizza, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, fruit.
Monday: Soft beef tacos or pepperoni pizza, lettuce, tomatoes, Ranch style beans, fruit.
Our Lady of Victory
Tuesday: Corn dog, German potatoes, Ranch style beans, apple sauce.
Wednesday: Level Up Beef Boss, Captain Lays, Tomato Head, peely.
Thursday: Bean and cheese burrito, Spanish rice, salad, cookie.
Friday: Chef salad, sliced cucumbers, corn, pineapple tidbits.
Monday: Fish sticks, broccoli, corn on the cob, animal cookies.
Sacred Heart-Hallettsville
Tuesday: Taquitos, beans, salad, fruit.
Wednesday: Pork roast, mashed potatoes, green beans, fruit.
Thursday: Spaghetti, broccoli salad, garlic sticks, fruit.
Friday: Corn dogs, tater tots, carrot sticks, fruit.
Monday: Sub sandwich, salad, pickles, corn, fruit.
Nursery ISD
Tuesday: Spaghetti with zesty meat sauce, roasted zucchini, carrot sticks, fruit slush cup, garlic breadstick, mini Rice Krispies treat.
Wednesday: Personal pan pizza, cheesy broccoli, Romaine garden salad, mandarin oranges.
Thursday: Beefy nachos, cilantro rice, charro beans, Mexican street corn, fruit slush cup, jalapeño/salsa.
Friday: Boneless wings (buffalo or barbecue), tater tots, cucumber chips, Ranch, chilled pineapple, ketchup, Ranch, barbecue sauce.
Monday: Golden crispy chicken tenders, Au Gratin potatoes, peas and carrots, chilled apricots, whole grain rolls, cream gravy.