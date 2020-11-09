School lunch menus for the week of Nov. 3-9. Milk and bread are served with each meal.
INDUSTRIAL ISD
Tuesday:
Cheesy chicken, rice, green beans, sweet potatoes, diced pears
Wednesday:
Hot dog, tots, baked beans, apple
Thursday:
Beef tacos, pinto beans, salad, pineapple
Friday:
Burrito, corn, salad, applesauce
Monday:
Fish, mac and cheese, peas and carrots, peaches
MEYERSVILLE ISD
Tuesday:
Enchilada casserole, Spanish rice, pinto beans, fruit
Wednesday:
Scrambled eggs, French toast sticks, hash browns, fruit
Thursday:
Beef nachos, Spanish rice, pinto beans, fruit
Friday:
Pepperoni pizza, corn, fruit
Monday:
Grilled ham and cheese, Cole-strong tots, broccoli, fruit
NAZARETH ACADEMY
Tuesday:
Chili mac or burger, carrot sticks, celery sticks, fruit
Wednesday:
Chicken fried steak or pepperoni pizza, fresh spinach, tater tots, gravy, fruit
Thursday:
Chicken fillet or cheeseburger, fries, cabbage, gravy, fruit
Friday:
Frito pie or cheese pizza, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, corn, fruit
Monday:
Chicken nuggets or pepperoni pizza, green beans, cucumbers, gravy, fruit
NURSERY ISD
Tuesday:
Chicken tenders, French fries, green beans, diced peaches
Wednesday:
Sausage wrap, pinto beans, buttered carrots, mixed fruit
Thursday:
Beef tacos, re-fried beans, garden salad, cheese, rosy pears
Friday:
Fish burger, salad, pickles, cheese, French fries, rosy applesauce
Monday:
Frito pie, garden salad, golden corn, diced pears
SACRED HEART HALLETTSVILLE
Tuesday:
Chicken tacos, frijoles, salsa, sour cream, Mexican rice, fruit
Wednesday:
Beef tips, gravy, mashed potatoes, buttered peas, fruit
Thursday:
Spaghetti, spring salad, garlic sticks, fruit
Friday:
Hot dogs, buttery corn, chips, fruit
Monday:
Grilled cheese sandwich, Popeye salad, chips, fruit
ST. JOSEPH HIGH SCHOOL
Tuesday-Monday:
Information not available.
WESTHOFF ISD
Tuesday:
Chicken and rice, broccoli, apricots
Wednesday:
Sack lunch
Thursday:
Soft flour taco, pinto beans, lettuce, cheese, grapes
Friday:
Hamburger, baked beans, burger salad, pineapple
Monday:
Chicken noodle soup, half grilled cheese, baby carrots, cookie
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.