School lunch menus for the week of Nov. 3-9. Milk and bread are served with each meal.

INDUSTRIAL ISD

Tuesday:

Cheesy chicken, rice, green beans, sweet potatoes, diced pears

Wednesday:

Hot dog, tots, baked beans, apple

Thursday:

Beef tacos, pinto beans, salad, pineapple

Friday:

Burrito, corn, salad, applesauce

Monday:

Fish, mac and cheese, peas and carrots, peaches

MEYERSVILLE ISD

Tuesday:

Enchilada casserole, Spanish rice, pinto beans, fruit

Wednesday:

Scrambled eggs, French toast sticks, hash browns, fruit

Thursday:

Beef nachos, Spanish rice, pinto beans, fruit

Friday:

Pepperoni pizza, corn, fruit

Monday:

Grilled ham and cheese, Cole-strong tots, broccoli, fruit

NAZARETH ACADEMY

Tuesday:

Chili mac or burger, carrot sticks, celery sticks, fruit

Wednesday:

Chicken fried steak or pepperoni pizza, fresh spinach, tater tots, gravy, fruit

Thursday:

Chicken fillet or cheeseburger, fries, cabbage, gravy, fruit

Friday:

Frito pie or cheese pizza, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, corn, fruit

Monday:

Chicken nuggets or pepperoni pizza, green beans, cucumbers, gravy, fruit

NURSERY ISD

Tuesday:

Chicken tenders, French fries, green beans, diced peaches

Wednesday:

Sausage wrap, pinto beans, buttered carrots, mixed fruit

Thursday:

Beef tacos, re-fried beans, garden salad, cheese, rosy pears

Friday:

Fish burger, salad, pickles, cheese, French fries, rosy applesauce

Monday:

Frito pie, garden salad, golden corn, diced pears

SACRED HEART HALLETTSVILLE

Tuesday:

Chicken tacos, frijoles, salsa, sour cream, Mexican rice, fruit

Wednesday:

Beef tips, gravy, mashed potatoes, buttered peas, fruit

Thursday:

Spaghetti, spring salad, garlic sticks, fruit

Friday:

Hot dogs, buttery corn, chips, fruit

Monday:

Grilled cheese sandwich, Popeye salad, chips, fruit

ST. JOSEPH HIGH SCHOOL

Tuesday-Monday:

Information not available.

WESTHOFF ISD

Tuesday:

Chicken and rice, broccoli, apricots

Wednesday:

Sack lunch

Thursday:

Soft flour taco, pinto beans, lettuce, cheese, grapes

Friday:

Hamburger, baked beans, burger salad, pineapple

Monday:

Chicken noodle soup, half grilled cheese, baby carrots, cookie

