School lunch menus for the week of Nov. 16-22. Milk and bread are served with each meal.

INDUSTRIAL ISD

Tuesday: Meat and spaghetti, green beans, carrots, fruit

Wednesday: Hot dog, tots, baked beans, fresh fruit

Thursday: Beef and bean chalupas, corn, salad, pineapple

Friday: Ham and cheese sandwich, burger salad, chips, fruit

Monday: Thanksgiving break

MEYERSVILLE ISD

Tuesday: Crunchy taco, pinto beans, fruit

Wednesday: Turkey with gravy, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, fruit

Thursday: Chef’s choice

Friday: Chef’s choice

Monday: Thanksgiving break

NAZARETH ACADEMY

Tuesday: Chicken tacos or burger, lettuce, tomatoes, corn, fruit

Wednesday: Sausage sandwich or pepperoni pizza, baked beans, coleslaw, fruit

Thursday: Meatless spaghetti with cheese sticks or cheeseburger, steamed broccoli, mixed veggies, fruit

Friday: Turkey with gravy or cheese pizza, mashed potatoes, green beans, fruit

Monday: Thanksgiving break

NURSERY ISD

Tuesday: Chicken lasagna, Italian blend vegetables, carrot sticks with ranch, garlic bread stick, mini Rice Krispy

Wednesday: Personal pizza, seasoned corn, romaine garden salad, chilled mandarin

Thursday: Roasted turkey/ham, cornbread dressing, mashed potatoes with gravy, green bean casserole, brown sugar glazed yams, mixed fruit salad, southern fruit cobbler, gravy, cranberry sauce

Friday: Cajun chicken po boy, potato smiles, seasoned pinto beans, burger salad, chilled pineapple tidbits

Monday: Thanksgiving break

OUR LADY OF VICTORY SCHOOL

Tuesday: Hot dog with chili on the side, seasoned red potatoes, ranch style beans, Oreo cookies

Wednesday: Steak and cheese chimichanga, salad, Spanish rice, pinto beans

Thursday: Cheeseburger, french fries, salad, pudding cup

Friday: Domino’s pepperoni pizza slice, salad, apple, Rice Krispy treat

Monday: Thanksgiving break

SACRED HEART HALLETTSVILLE

Tuesday: Frito pie, ranch beans, carrot sticks, fruit

Wednesday: Turkey and dressing, sweet potatoes, green beans, fruit, dessert

Thursday: Pizza, romaine salad, fruit

Friday: Corn dogs, carrot sticks, tater tots, fruit

Monday: Thanksgiving break

ST. JOSEPH HIGH SCHOOL

Tuesday: Tacos, re-fried beans, salad, cookies, fresh fruit

Wednesday: Pizza, salad, vegetables, cookies, peach slices

Thursday: Turkey and dressing, gravy, green beans, yams, fresh fruit salad

Friday: Early dismissal

Monday: Thanksgiving break

VICTORIA ISD

Tuesday: Pizza square or pulled pork sandwich, tossed salad, coleslaw, corn on the cob, peaches, fresh fruit

Wednesday: Oven baked chicken or steak fingers, tossed salad, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, watermelon chunks, fresh fruit

Thursday: Turkey with gravy or chicken nuggets, cornbread dressing, green beans, sweet potatoes, fruit salad, tossed salad, cranberry sauce

Friday: Egg rolls or grilled cheese sandwich, fresh broccoli, tossed salad, cherry tomato with celery, applesauce, fresh fruit, chips, cookies

Monday: Thanksgiving break

WESTHOFF ISD

Tuesday: Chicken alfredo, salad, mixed fruit

Wednesday: Turkey with gravy, dressing, sweet potatoes, pudding

Thursday: Hamburger, fries, burger salad, grapes

Friday: Tacos, re-fried beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, apple sticks

Monday: Thanksgiving break

