School lunch menus for the week of Nov. 16-22. Milk and bread are served with each meal.
INDUSTRIAL ISD
Tuesday: Meat and spaghetti, green beans, carrots, fruit
Wednesday: Hot dog, tots, baked beans, fresh fruit
Thursday: Beef and bean chalupas, corn, salad, pineapple
Friday: Ham and cheese sandwich, burger salad, chips, fruit
Monday: Thanksgiving break
MEYERSVILLE ISD
Tuesday: Crunchy taco, pinto beans, fruit
Wednesday: Turkey with gravy, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, fruit
Thursday: Chef’s choice
Friday: Chef’s choice
Monday: Thanksgiving break
NAZARETH ACADEMY
Tuesday: Chicken tacos or burger, lettuce, tomatoes, corn, fruit
Wednesday: Sausage sandwich or pepperoni pizza, baked beans, coleslaw, fruit
Thursday: Meatless spaghetti with cheese sticks or cheeseburger, steamed broccoli, mixed veggies, fruit
Friday: Turkey with gravy or cheese pizza, mashed potatoes, green beans, fruit
Monday: Thanksgiving break
NURSERY ISD
Tuesday: Chicken lasagna, Italian blend vegetables, carrot sticks with ranch, garlic bread stick, mini Rice Krispy
Wednesday: Personal pizza, seasoned corn, romaine garden salad, chilled mandarin
Thursday: Roasted turkey/ham, cornbread dressing, mashed potatoes with gravy, green bean casserole, brown sugar glazed yams, mixed fruit salad, southern fruit cobbler, gravy, cranberry sauce
Friday: Cajun chicken po boy, potato smiles, seasoned pinto beans, burger salad, chilled pineapple tidbits
Monday: Thanksgiving break
OUR LADY OF VICTORY SCHOOL
Tuesday: Hot dog with chili on the side, seasoned red potatoes, ranch style beans, Oreo cookies
Wednesday: Steak and cheese chimichanga, salad, Spanish rice, pinto beans
Thursday: Cheeseburger, french fries, salad, pudding cup
Friday: Domino’s pepperoni pizza slice, salad, apple, Rice Krispy treat
Monday: Thanksgiving break
SACRED HEART HALLETTSVILLE
Tuesday: Frito pie, ranch beans, carrot sticks, fruit
Wednesday: Turkey and dressing, sweet potatoes, green beans, fruit, dessert
Thursday: Pizza, romaine salad, fruit
Friday: Corn dogs, carrot sticks, tater tots, fruit
Monday: Thanksgiving break
ST. JOSEPH HIGH SCHOOL
Tuesday: Tacos, re-fried beans, salad, cookies, fresh fruit
Wednesday: Pizza, salad, vegetables, cookies, peach slices
Thursday: Turkey and dressing, gravy, green beans, yams, fresh fruit salad
Friday: Early dismissal
Monday: Thanksgiving break
VICTORIA ISD
Tuesday: Pizza square or pulled pork sandwich, tossed salad, coleslaw, corn on the cob, peaches, fresh fruit
Wednesday: Oven baked chicken or steak fingers, tossed salad, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, watermelon chunks, fresh fruit
Thursday: Turkey with gravy or chicken nuggets, cornbread dressing, green beans, sweet potatoes, fruit salad, tossed salad, cranberry sauce
Friday: Egg rolls or grilled cheese sandwich, fresh broccoli, tossed salad, cherry tomato with celery, applesauce, fresh fruit, chips, cookies
Monday: Thanksgiving break
WESTHOFF ISD
Tuesday: Chicken alfredo, salad, mixed fruit
Wednesday: Turkey with gravy, dressing, sweet potatoes, pudding
Thursday: Hamburger, fries, burger salad, grapes
Friday: Tacos, re-fried beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, apple sticks
Monday: Thanksgiving break
