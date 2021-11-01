School lunch menus for the week of Nov. 2-8. Milk and bread are served with each meal.

INDUSTRIAL ISD

Tuesday: Beef-a-roni, green beans, carrots, fruit

Wednesday: Hamburger, tots, burger salad, fresh fruit

Thursday: Chicken fajitas, pinto beans, salad, pineapple

Friday: Salisbury steak, whipped potatoes, broccoli, fruit

Monday: Breaded beef patty, whipped potatoes, broccoli, fruit

MEYERSVILLE ISD

Tuesday: Crunchy taco, pinto beans, fruit

Wednesday: Enchilada casserole, Spanish rice, fruit

Thursday: Winter soup, grilled cheese, fruit

Friday: Barbecue pork sandwich, chips, fruit

Monday: Chicken strips, mashed potatoes, green beans, fruit

NAZARETH ACADEMY

Tuesday: Crunchy beef tacos or hamburger, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, fruit

Wednesday: Chili mac or pepperoni pizza, sweet potatoes, fresh broccoli, fruit

Thursday: Corn dogs or cheeseburger, baked beans, fries, fruit

Friday: Grilled pork chips or cheese pizza, mac-n-cheese, green beans, carrots, fruit

Monday: Frito pie or cheese pizza, lettuce, tomatoes, beans, fruit

NURSERY ISD

Tuesday: Spaghetti with zest meat sauce, roasted zucchini, carrot sticks, fruit slush cup, garlic bread sticks, mini Rice Krispy treats

Wednesday: Restaurant style pizza, cheesy broccoli, romaine garden salad, mandarin oranges

Thursday: Beefy nachos, cilantro rice, charro beans, Mexican street corn, fruit slush cup, jalapeno, salsa

Friday: Grilled cheese, tomato soup, cucumber chips with ranch, chilled pineapple tidbits

Monday: Golden crispy chicken tenders, mashed potatoes, cream gravy, peas and carrots, chilled apricots

OUR LADY OF VICTORY SCHOOL

Tuesday: Meat loaf, German potatoes, vegetable blend, peaches

Wednesday: Chicken fajita tacos, Spanish rice, pinto beans, pineapple tidbits

Thursday: Corn dog, potato salad, ranch style beans, mixed fruit

Friday: Early dismissal

Monday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, carrots and peas, animal cookies

SACRED HEART HALLETTSVILLE

Tuesday: Chili, cornbread, carrot sticks, pinto beans, fruit

Wednesday: Chicken tenders, mashed potatoes, green beans, fruit

Thursday: Ravioli, broccoli salad, garlic sticks, fruit

Friday: Cheeseburger, side salad, sweet potato fries, fruit

Monday: Pulled pork sub, side salad, black eye peas, fruit

ST. JOSEPH HIGH SCHOOL

Tuesday: Cheeseburger, fries, salad, apple crisp, fresh fruit

Wednesday: Chicken tacos, salad, Spanish rice, ice cream, pineapple chunks

Thursday: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, spinach, cookies, fresh fruit

Friday: Burrito with chili, corn, salad, fresh fruit, Jell-O

Monday: Crispitos with chili, pinto beans, salad, cookies, orange

VICTORIA ISD

Tuesday: Corn dog or chicken spaghetti, tossed salad, green beans, mixed vegetables, pears with cherries, fresh fruit

Wednesday: Hamburger pocket or chicken fajitas, tossed salad, sweet potato fries, steamed carrots, pineapple, fresh fruit, cookie, Goldfish

Thursday: Tamales or bean and cheese burrito, tossed salad, pinto beans, lettuce and tomatoes, peaches, fresh fruit, crackers

Friday: Turkey wrap or turkey and cheese on ciabatta bread, raw veggie sticks, burger salad, fruit cocktail, fresh fruit, chips, Cheez-its

Monday: Chicken fried steak on a bun or French bread pizza, tossed salad, green peas, steamed carrots, pears with cherries, fresh fruit

WESTHOFF ISD

Tuesday: Barbecue meatballs, rice, carrots, applesauce

Wednesday: Fried chicken leg, mashed potatoes, broccoli, blushed pears

Thursday: Chicken noodle soup, half grilled cheese, carrots, crackers, peaches

Friday: Barbecue on a bun, chips, baby carrots, banana

Monday: Chicken spaghetti, green beans, bread stick, tropical fruit

