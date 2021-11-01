School lunch menus for the week of Nov. 2-8. Milk and bread are served with each meal.
INDUSTRIAL ISD
Tuesday: Beef-a-roni, green beans, carrots, fruit
Wednesday: Hamburger, tots, burger salad, fresh fruit
Thursday: Chicken fajitas, pinto beans, salad, pineapple
Friday: Salisbury steak, whipped potatoes, broccoli, fruit
Monday: Breaded beef patty, whipped potatoes, broccoli, fruit
MEYERSVILLE ISD
Tuesday: Crunchy taco, pinto beans, fruit
Wednesday: Enchilada casserole, Spanish rice, fruit
Thursday: Winter soup, grilled cheese, fruit
Friday: Barbecue pork sandwich, chips, fruit
Monday: Chicken strips, mashed potatoes, green beans, fruit
NAZARETH ACADEMY
Tuesday: Crunchy beef tacos or hamburger, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, fruit
Wednesday: Chili mac or pepperoni pizza, sweet potatoes, fresh broccoli, fruit
Thursday: Corn dogs or cheeseburger, baked beans, fries, fruit
Friday: Grilled pork chips or cheese pizza, mac-n-cheese, green beans, carrots, fruit
Monday: Frito pie or cheese pizza, lettuce, tomatoes, beans, fruit
NURSERY ISD
Tuesday: Spaghetti with zest meat sauce, roasted zucchini, carrot sticks, fruit slush cup, garlic bread sticks, mini Rice Krispy treats
Wednesday: Restaurant style pizza, cheesy broccoli, romaine garden salad, mandarin oranges
Thursday: Beefy nachos, cilantro rice, charro beans, Mexican street corn, fruit slush cup, jalapeno, salsa
Friday: Grilled cheese, tomato soup, cucumber chips with ranch, chilled pineapple tidbits
Monday: Golden crispy chicken tenders, mashed potatoes, cream gravy, peas and carrots, chilled apricots
OUR LADY OF VICTORY SCHOOL
Tuesday: Meat loaf, German potatoes, vegetable blend, peaches
Wednesday: Chicken fajita tacos, Spanish rice, pinto beans, pineapple tidbits
Thursday: Corn dog, potato salad, ranch style beans, mixed fruit
Friday: Early dismissal
Monday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, carrots and peas, animal cookies
SACRED HEART HALLETTSVILLE
Tuesday: Chili, cornbread, carrot sticks, pinto beans, fruit
Wednesday: Chicken tenders, mashed potatoes, green beans, fruit
Thursday: Ravioli, broccoli salad, garlic sticks, fruit
Friday: Cheeseburger, side salad, sweet potato fries, fruit
Monday: Pulled pork sub, side salad, black eye peas, fruit
ST. JOSEPH HIGH SCHOOL
Tuesday: Cheeseburger, fries, salad, apple crisp, fresh fruit
Wednesday: Chicken tacos, salad, Spanish rice, ice cream, pineapple chunks
Thursday: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, spinach, cookies, fresh fruit
Friday: Burrito with chili, corn, salad, fresh fruit, Jell-O
Monday: Crispitos with chili, pinto beans, salad, cookies, orange
VICTORIA ISD
Tuesday: Corn dog or chicken spaghetti, tossed salad, green beans, mixed vegetables, pears with cherries, fresh fruit
Wednesday: Hamburger pocket or chicken fajitas, tossed salad, sweet potato fries, steamed carrots, pineapple, fresh fruit, cookie, Goldfish
Thursday: Tamales or bean and cheese burrito, tossed salad, pinto beans, lettuce and tomatoes, peaches, fresh fruit, crackers
Friday: Turkey wrap or turkey and cheese on ciabatta bread, raw veggie sticks, burger salad, fruit cocktail, fresh fruit, chips, Cheez-its
Monday: Chicken fried steak on a bun or French bread pizza, tossed salad, green peas, steamed carrots, pears with cherries, fresh fruit
WESTHOFF ISD
Tuesday: Barbecue meatballs, rice, carrots, applesauce
Wednesday: Fried chicken leg, mashed potatoes, broccoli, blushed pears
Thursday: Chicken noodle soup, half grilled cheese, carrots, crackers, peaches
Friday: Barbecue on a bun, chips, baby carrots, banana
Monday: Chicken spaghetti, green beans, bread stick, tropical fruit
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.