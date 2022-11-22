School lunch menus for Nov. 22-28. Milk and bread are served with each meal.
Industrial School District
- No school.
- No school.
- No school.
- No school.
- Chicken nuggets, whipped potatoes, broccoli, fruit, roll, milk.
Nazareth Academy
- No school.
- No school.
- No school.
- No school.
- Hotdogs or cheese pizza, baked beans, potato salad, fruit, milk.
Our Lady of Victory
- No school.
- No school.
- No school.
- No school.
- Hotdog with chili on side, seasoned red potatoes, Ranch style beans, apple sauce.
Nursery ISD
- No school.
- No school.
- No school.
- No school.
Country steak fingers, mashed potatoes, chilled apricots, whole grain rolls.