School lunch menus for Nov. 22-28. Milk and bread are served with each meal.

Industrial School District

  • Tuesday:
    • No school.
  • Wednesday:
    • No school.
  • Thursday:
    • No school.
  • Friday:
    • No school.
  • Monday:
    • Chicken nuggets, whipped potatoes, broccoli, fruit, roll, milk.

    Nazareth Academy

  • Tuesday:
    • No school.
  • Wednesday:
    • No school.
  • Thursday:
    • No school.
  • Friday:
    • No school.
  • Monday:
    • Hotdogs or cheese pizza, baked beans, potato salad, fruit, milk.

    Our Lady of Victory

  • Tuesday:
    • No school.
  • Wednesday:
    • No school.
  • Thursday:
    • No school.
  • Friday:
    • No school.
  • Monday:
    • Hotdog with chili on side, seasoned red potatoes, Ranch style beans, apple sauce.

    Nursery ISD

  • Tuesday:
    • No school.
  • Wednesday:
    • No school.
  • Thursday:
    • No school.
  • Friday:
    • No school.
  • Monday:

    • Country steak fingers, mashed potatoes, chilled apricots, whole grain rolls.

