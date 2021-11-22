School lunch menus for the week of Nov. 23-29. Milk and bread are served with each meal.
INDUSTRIAL ISD
Tuesday-Friday: Thanksgiving break
Monday: Chicken nuggets, whipped potatoes, broccoli, fruit
MEYERSVILLE ISD
Tuesday-Friday: Thanksgiving break
Monday: Chicken strips, mashed potatoes, green beans, fruit
NAZARETH ACADEMY
Tuesday-Friday: Thanksgiving break
Monday: Rib sandwich or cheese pizza, pork and beans, baked chips, fruit
NURSERY ISD
Tuesday-Friday: Thanksgiving break
Monday: Crispy chicken nuggets, rustic red potatoes, green beans, cream gravy, chilled mixed fruit
OUR LADY OF VICTORY SCHOOL
Tuesday-Friday: Thanksgiving break
Monday: Chicken spaghetti, green beans, mandarin oranges
SACRED HEART HALLETTSVILLE
Tuesday-Friday: Thanksgiving break
Monday: Cold cut sub, cherry tomatoes, salad, chips, fruit
ST. JOSEPH HIGH SCHOOL
Tuesday-Friday: Thanksgiving break
Monday: Crispitos with chili, corn, salad, fresh fruit
VICTORIA ISD
Tuesday-Friday: Thanksgiving break
Monday: BBQ Sandwich or cheeseburger, tossed salad, french fries, mixed vegetables, apricots, fresh fruit
WESTHOFF ISD
Tuesday-Friday: Thanksgiving break
Monday: Chicken strips, mashed potatoes, mixed veggies, pears
