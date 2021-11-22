School lunch menus for the week of Nov. 23-29. Milk and bread are served with each meal.

INDUSTRIAL ISD

Tuesday-Friday: Thanksgiving break

Monday: Chicken nuggets, whipped potatoes, broccoli, fruit

MEYERSVILLE ISD

Tuesday-Friday: Thanksgiving break

Monday: Chicken strips, mashed potatoes, green beans, fruit

NAZARETH ACADEMY

Tuesday-Friday: Thanksgiving break

Monday: Rib sandwich or cheese pizza, pork and beans, baked chips, fruit

NURSERY ISD

Tuesday-Friday: Thanksgiving break

Monday: Crispy chicken nuggets, rustic red potatoes, green beans, cream gravy, chilled mixed fruit

OUR LADY OF VICTORY SCHOOL

Tuesday-Friday: Thanksgiving break

Monday: Chicken spaghetti, green beans, mandarin oranges

SACRED HEART HALLETTSVILLE

Tuesday-Friday: Thanksgiving break

Monday: Cold cut sub, cherry tomatoes, salad, chips, fruit

ST. JOSEPH HIGH SCHOOL

Tuesday-Friday: Thanksgiving break

Monday: Crispitos with chili, corn, salad, fresh fruit

VICTORIA ISD

Tuesday-Friday: Thanksgiving break

Monday: BBQ Sandwich or cheeseburger, tossed salad, french fries, mixed vegetables, apricots, fresh fruit

WESTHOFF ISD

Tuesday-Friday: Thanksgiving break

Monday: Chicken strips, mashed potatoes, mixed veggies, pears

