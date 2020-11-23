School lunch menus for the week of Nov. 3-9. Milk and bread are served with each meal.
INDUSTRIAL ISD
Tuesday — Friday:
Thanksgiving break
Monday:
Chicken nuggets, whipped potatoes, broccoli, diced peaches
MEYERSVILLE ISD
Tuesday — Friday:
Thanksgiving break
Monday:
Baked potatoes with toppings: butter, cheese and bacon, broccoli, fruit
NAZARETH ACADEMY
Tuesday — Friday:
Thanksgiving break
Monday:
Cheese nachos or pepperoni pizza, lettuce, tomatoes, beans, fruit
NURSERY ISD
Tuesday — Friday:
Thanksgiving break
Monday:
Information not available.
SACRED HEART HALLETTSVILLE
Tuesday — Friday:
Thanksgiving break
Monday:
Cold cut sub, side salad, chips, fruit
ST. JOSEPH HIGH SCHOOL
Tuesday-Monday:
Information not available.
WESTHOFF ISD
Tuesday — Friday:
Thanksgiving break
Monday:
Chicken alfredo, green beans, bread stick, rosy applesauce
