School lunch menus for the week of Nov. 3-9. Milk and bread are served with each meal.

INDUSTRIAL ISD

Tuesday — Friday:

Thanksgiving break

Monday:

Chicken nuggets, whipped potatoes, broccoli, diced peaches

MEYERSVILLE ISD

Tuesday — Friday:

Thanksgiving break

Monday:

Baked potatoes with toppings: butter, cheese and bacon, broccoli, fruit

NAZARETH ACADEMY

Tuesday — Friday:

Thanksgiving break

Monday:

Cheese nachos or pepperoni pizza, lettuce, tomatoes, beans, fruit

NURSERY ISD

Tuesday — Friday:

Thanksgiving break

Monday:

Information not available.

SACRED HEART HALLETTSVILLE

Tuesday — Friday:

Thanksgiving break

Monday:

Cold cut sub, side salad, chips, fruit

ST. JOSEPH HIGH SCHOOL

Tuesday-Monday:

Information not available.

WESTHOFF ISD

Tuesday — Friday:

Thanksgiving break

Monday:

Chicken alfredo, green beans, bread stick, rosy applesauce

(0) comments

