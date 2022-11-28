School lunch menus for the week of Nov. 29-Dec. 5. Milk and bread are served with each meal.

Industrial School District

Tuesday: Chicken spaghetti, green peas, carrots, fruit, roll, milk.

Wednesday: Hot dog, tots, baked beans, fresh fruit, milk.

Thursday: Burritos, corn, salad, fruit, milk.

Friday: Chicken noodle soup, grilled cheese sandwich, carrots, fruit, milk.

Monday: Steak fingers, whipped potatoes, broccoli, fruit, roll, milk.

Nazareth Academy

Tuesday: Chicken tenders or burger, mashed potatoes, green beans, bread, gravy, fruit, milk.

Wednesday: Cheese pizza, spinach, carrot sticks, syrup, fruit, milk.

Thursday: Grilled pork chops or cheeseburger, mac n cheese, cabbage, salad, bread, gravy, fruit, milk.

Friday: Grilled cheese sandwich with chicken noodle soup or all-cheese pizza, peas, steamed carrots, fruit, milk.

Monday: Crispitos or pepperoni pizza, Ranch style beans, lettuce, tomatoes, fruit, milk.

Our Lady of Victory

Tuesday: Chicken patty on bun, potato wedges, salad, Rice Krispy treat.

Wednesday: Bean and cheese burrito, Spanish rice, salad, pineapple tidbits

Thursday: Chicken nuggets, German potatoes, broccoli, Mandarin oranges.

Friday: Early dismissal. 

Monday: Chicken spaghetti, green beans, garlic toast, apple sauce.

Nursery ISD

Tuesday: Chicken spaghetti with breadsticks, green beans, fruit slush cup.

Wednesday: Personal pan pizza, cheesy broccoli, chilled mixed fruit.

Thursday: Menu not available.

Friday: Menu not available.

Monday: Menu not avaialble

Sacred Heart Catholic

Tuesday: Menu not available.

Wednesday: Menu not available.

Thursday: Pizza, salad, corn, fruit, milk.

Friday: Hamburger, side salad, tomatoes, chips, fruit, milk.

Monday: Chicken sandwich, side salad, pickle, carrot coins, beans, fruit, milk.

