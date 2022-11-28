School lunch menus for the week of Nov. 29-Dec. 5. Milk and bread are served with each meal.
Industrial School District
Tuesday: Chicken spaghetti, green peas, carrots, fruit, roll, milk.
Wednesday: Hot dog, tots, baked beans, fresh fruit, milk.
Thursday: Burritos, corn, salad, fruit, milk.
Friday: Chicken noodle soup, grilled cheese sandwich, carrots, fruit, milk.
Monday: Steak fingers, whipped potatoes, broccoli, fruit, roll, milk.
Nazareth Academy
Tuesday: Chicken tenders or burger, mashed potatoes, green beans, bread, gravy, fruit, milk.
Wednesday: Cheese pizza, spinach, carrot sticks, syrup, fruit, milk.
Thursday: Grilled pork chops or cheeseburger, mac n cheese, cabbage, salad, bread, gravy, fruit, milk.
Friday: Grilled cheese sandwich with chicken noodle soup or all-cheese pizza, peas, steamed carrots, fruit, milk.
Monday: Crispitos or pepperoni pizza, Ranch style beans, lettuce, tomatoes, fruit, milk.
Our Lady of Victory
Tuesday: Chicken patty on bun, potato wedges, salad, Rice Krispy treat.
Wednesday: Bean and cheese burrito, Spanish rice, salad, pineapple tidbits
Thursday: Chicken nuggets, German potatoes, broccoli, Mandarin oranges.
Friday: Early dismissal.
Monday: Chicken spaghetti, green beans, garlic toast, apple sauce.
Nursery ISD
Tuesday: Chicken spaghetti with breadsticks, green beans, fruit slush cup.
Wednesday: Personal pan pizza, cheesy broccoli, chilled mixed fruit.
Thursday: Menu not available.
Friday: Menu not available.
Monday: Menu not avaialble
Sacred Heart Catholic
Tuesday: Menu not available.
Wednesday: Menu not available.
Thursday: Pizza, salad, corn, fruit, milk.
Friday: Hamburger, side salad, tomatoes, chips, fruit, milk.
Monday: Chicken sandwich, side salad, pickle, carrot coins, beans, fruit, milk.