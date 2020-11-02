School lunch menus for the week of Nov. 3-9. Milk and bread are served with each meal.
INDUSTRIAL ISD
Tuesday:
Beef-a-roni, green beans, carrots, diced pears
Wednesday:
Hamburger, tots, burger salad, orange
Thursday:
Chicken fajitas, pinto beans, salad, pineapple, tortilla
Friday:
Salisbury steak, whipped potatoes, spinach, mix fruit
Monday:
Breaded beef patty, whipped potatoes, broccoli, peaches
MEYERSVILLE ISD
Tuesday:
Frito pie, pinto beans, fruit
Wednesday:
Sliders, chips, baked beans, fruit
Thursday:
Taco salad, Spanish rice, pinto beans, fruit
Friday:
Hot dogs, chili, chips, fruit
Monday:
Steak fingers, mashed potatoes, corn, fruit
NAZARETH ACADEMY
Tuesday:
Soft beef tacos or burger, beans, lettuce, tomato, fruit
Wednesday:
Spaghetti or cheese pizza, steamed broccoli, corn, fruit
Thursday:
Chicken nuggets or cheeseburger, mashed potatoes, mixed veggies, fruit
Friday:
Grilled cheese sandwich or pepperoni pizza, steamed peas, steamed carrots, fruit
Monday:
Bean chalupa or cheese pizza, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, fruit
NURSERY ISD
Tuesday:
Crispitos, re-fried beans, garden salad, peaches
Wednesday:
Fish burger, salad, cheese, pickles, baked beans, fruit mix
Thursday:
Spaghetti, garden salad, green beans, diced pears, garlic bread
Friday:
Pizza, golden corn, buttered carrots, fruit mix
Monday:
Nachos, re-fried beans, garden salad, fruit mix
SACRED HEART HALLETTSVILLE
Tuesday:
Chili, cornbread, pinto beans, fruit
Wednesday:
Chicken strips, potatoes Au Gratin, green beans, fruit
Thursday:
Pizza, corn, fruit
Friday:
Hamburger, side salad, chips, fruit
Monday:
Steak sandwich, pickles, corn, fruit
ST. JOSEPH HIGH SCHOOL
Tuesday-Monday:
Information not available.
WESTHOFF ISD
Tuesday:
Chicken spaghetti, green beans, bread stick, oranges
Wednesday:
Sausage, sweet rice, broccoli, blushed pears
Thursday:
Meatballs, mashed potatoes, carrots, raisins
Friday:
Nacho supreme, re-fried beans, lettuce, tomato, salsa, fruit cocktail
Monday:
Chicken strips, mashed potatoes, carrots, peaches
