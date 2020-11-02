School lunch menus for the week of Nov. 3-9. Milk and bread are served with each meal.

INDUSTRIAL ISD

Tuesday:

Beef-a-roni, green beans, carrots, diced pears

Wednesday:

Hamburger, tots, burger salad, orange

Thursday:

Chicken fajitas, pinto beans, salad, pineapple, tortilla

Friday:

Salisbury steak, whipped potatoes, spinach, mix fruit

Monday:

Breaded beef patty, whipped potatoes, broccoli, peaches

MEYERSVILLE ISD

Tuesday:

Frito pie, pinto beans, fruit

Wednesday:

Sliders, chips, baked beans, fruit

Thursday:

Taco salad, Spanish rice, pinto beans, fruit

Friday:

Hot dogs, chili, chips, fruit

Monday:

Steak fingers, mashed potatoes, corn, fruit

NAZARETH ACADEMY

Tuesday:

Soft beef tacos or burger, beans, lettuce, tomato, fruit

Wednesday:

Spaghetti or cheese pizza, steamed broccoli, corn, fruit

Thursday:

Chicken nuggets or cheeseburger, mashed potatoes, mixed veggies, fruit

Friday:

Grilled cheese sandwich or pepperoni pizza, steamed peas, steamed carrots, fruit

Monday:

Bean chalupa or cheese pizza, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, fruit

NURSERY ISD

Tuesday:

Crispitos, re-fried beans, garden salad, peaches

Wednesday:

Fish burger, salad, cheese, pickles, baked beans, fruit mix

Thursday:

Spaghetti, garden salad, green beans, diced pears, garlic bread

Friday:

Pizza, golden corn, buttered carrots, fruit mix

Monday:

Nachos, re-fried beans, garden salad, fruit mix

SACRED HEART HALLETTSVILLE

Tuesday:

Chili, cornbread, pinto beans, fruit

Wednesday:

Chicken strips, potatoes Au Gratin, green beans, fruit

Thursday:

Pizza, corn, fruit

Friday:

Hamburger, side salad, chips, fruit

Monday:

Steak sandwich, pickles, corn, fruit

ST. JOSEPH HIGH SCHOOL

Tuesday-Monday:

Information not available.

WESTHOFF ISD

Tuesday:

Chicken spaghetti, green beans, bread stick, oranges

Wednesday:

Sausage, sweet rice, broccoli, blushed pears

Thursday:

Meatballs, mashed potatoes, carrots, raisins

Friday:

Nacho supreme, re-fried beans, lettuce, tomato, salsa, fruit cocktail

Monday:

Chicken strips, mashed potatoes, carrots, peaches

