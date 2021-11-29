School lunch menus for the week of Nov. 30-Dec. 6. Milk and bread are served with each meal.
INDUSTRIAL ISD
Tuesday: Chicken spaghetti, green peas, carrots, fruit
Wednesday: Grilled chicken sandwich, tots, burger salad, fresh fruit
Thursday: Corn chip pie, pinto beans, salad, pineapple
Friday: Ham and cheese sandwich, carrots, fruit, chips
Monday: Salisbury steak, whipped potatoes, spinach, fruit
MEYERSVILLE ISD
Tuesday: Winter soup, grilled cheese, fruit
Wednesday-Monday: Information not available.
NAZARETH ACADEMY
Tuesday: Corn dog or burger, fries, fresh broccoli, fruit
Wednesday: Breaded pork chop or pepperoni pizza, peas and carrots, cucumbers, fruit
Thursday: Crunchy beef tacos or cheeseburger, salad, beans, fruit
Friday: Chicken pot pie or cheese pizza, celery sticks, broccoli, fruit
Monday: Grilled pork chops or pepperoni pizza, potato salad, ranch style beans, fruit
NURSERY ISD
Tuesday: Kung Pao chicken with steamed rice, stir fry cabbage, fruit slush cup, mini Rice Krispy treat
Wednesday: Personal pan pizza, mixed vegetables, romaine garden salad, blushing pears
Thursday: Tamales with chili sauce, re-fried beans, chipotle corn, fruit slush cup, jalapeno, salsa
Friday: Buffalo chicken sandwich, potato smiles, carrot sticks, rosy applesauce
Monday: Information not available.
OUR LADY OF VICTORY SCHOOL
Tuesday: Chicken patty on a bun, potato wedges, salad, Teddy Grahams
Wednesday: Tacos, Spanish rice, pinto beans, salad
Thursday: Hot ham and cheese sub, chips, carrot sticks, animal cookies
Friday: Early dismissal
Monday: Chicken nuggets, french fries, baked beans, peaches
SACRED HEART HALLETTSVILLE
Tuesday: Taco soup, tortilla, cheese, fruit
Wednesday: Chicken strips, potatoes au gratin, green beans, fruit
Thursday: Pizza, Caesar salad, carrot sticks, fruit
Friday: Hamburger, side salad, tomato, pickles, fruit
Monday: Information not available.
ST. JOSEPH HIGH SCHOOL
Tuesday: Chicken nuggets, egg noodles, green beans, cookies, fresh fruit
Wednesday-Monday: Information not available.
VICTORIA ISD
Tuesday: Breaded chicken sandwich or Texas toast casserole, tossed salad, peas, sweet potato fries, peaches, fresh fruit, Rice Krispy treat
Wednesday-Monday: Information not available.
WESTHOFF ISD
Tuesday: Sausage, buttered noodles, black eyed peas, fruit
Wednesday-Monday: Information not available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.