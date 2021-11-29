School lunch menus for the week of Nov. 30-Dec. 6. Milk and bread are served with each meal.

INDUSTRIAL ISD

Tuesday: Chicken spaghetti, green peas, carrots, fruit

Wednesday: Grilled chicken sandwich, tots, burger salad, fresh fruit

Thursday: Corn chip pie, pinto beans, salad, pineapple

Friday: Ham and cheese sandwich, carrots, fruit, chips

Monday: Salisbury steak, whipped potatoes, spinach, fruit

MEYERSVILLE ISD

Tuesday: Winter soup, grilled cheese, fruit

Wednesday-Monday: Information not available.

NAZARETH ACADEMY

Tuesday: Corn dog or burger, fries, fresh broccoli, fruit

Wednesday: Breaded pork chop or pepperoni pizza, peas and carrots, cucumbers, fruit

Thursday: Crunchy beef tacos or cheeseburger, salad, beans, fruit

Friday: Chicken pot pie or cheese pizza, celery sticks, broccoli, fruit

Monday: Grilled pork chops or pepperoni pizza, potato salad, ranch style beans, fruit

NURSERY ISD

Tuesday: Kung Pao chicken with steamed rice, stir fry cabbage, fruit slush cup, mini Rice Krispy treat

Wednesday: Personal pan pizza, mixed vegetables, romaine garden salad, blushing pears

Thursday: Tamales with chili sauce, re-fried beans, chipotle corn, fruit slush cup, jalapeno, salsa

Friday: Buffalo chicken sandwich, potato smiles, carrot sticks, rosy applesauce

Monday: Information not available.

OUR LADY OF VICTORY SCHOOL

Tuesday: Chicken patty on a bun, potato wedges, salad, Teddy Grahams

Wednesday: Tacos, Spanish rice, pinto beans, salad

Thursday: Hot ham and cheese sub, chips, carrot sticks, animal cookies

Friday: Early dismissal

Monday: Chicken nuggets, french fries, baked beans, peaches

SACRED HEART HALLETTSVILLE

Tuesday: Taco soup, tortilla, cheese, fruit

Wednesday: Chicken strips, potatoes au gratin, green beans, fruit

Thursday: Pizza, Caesar salad, carrot sticks, fruit

Friday: Hamburger, side salad, tomato, pickles, fruit

Monday: Information not available.

ST. JOSEPH HIGH SCHOOL

Tuesday: Chicken nuggets, egg noodles, green beans, cookies, fresh fruit

Wednesday-Monday: Information not available.

VICTORIA ISD

Tuesday: Breaded chicken sandwich or Texas toast casserole, tossed salad, peas, sweet potato fries, peaches, fresh fruit, Rice Krispy treat

Wednesday-Monday: Information not available.

WESTHOFF ISD

Tuesday: Sausage, buttered noodles, black eyed peas, fruit

Wednesday-Monday: Information not available.

Recommended For You


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.