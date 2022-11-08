School lunch menus for the week of Nov. 8-14. Milk and bread are served with each meal.

Industrial School District

Tuesday: Cheesy chicken, green beans, carrots, fruit, rice, roll.

Wednesday: Hamburger, tater tots, burger salad, fresh fruit.

Thursday: Beef tacos, pinto beans, salad, pineapple.

Friday: Burrito, corn, salad, fruit.

Monday: Chicken tenders, whipped potatoes, spinach, fruit, roll.

Nazareth Academy

Tuesday: Grilled cheese sandwich or burger, steamed broccoli, mixed veggies, fruit.

Wednesday: French toast or pepperoni pizza, hash browns, carrot sticks, fruit.

Thursday: Chicken noodle soup or cheeseburger, steamed carrots, steamed peas, fruit.

Friday: Waffles and sausages or cheese pizza, tater tots, spinach, fruit.

Monday: Barbecue on bun or cheese pizza, coleslaw, beans, fruit.

Our Lady of Victory

Tuesday: Fish sticks, corn on the cob, green beans, peaches.

Wednesday: Sloppy Joe sandwich, French fries, Ranch style beans, yogurt.

Thursday: Meatloaf, potato salad, vegetable blend, pudding.

Friday: Turkey and dressing, sweet potatoes, green beans, dinner roll, dessert.

Monday: Chicken nuggets, German potatoes, broccoli, mandarin oranges.

Nursery ISD

Tuesday: Salisbury steak with steamed rice, steamed broccoli, fruit slush cup, ketchup, roll.

Wednesday: Restaurant style pizza, mixed vegetables, blushing pears.

Thursday: Soft chicken tacos, refried beans, fruit slush cup, shredded cheese, salsa.

Friday: Hot dog, potato smiles, rosy applesauce, ketchup/mustard/mayo.

Monday: Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, chilled peaches, rolls.

Recommended For You


Tags