School lunch menus for the week of Nov. 8-14. Milk and bread are served with each meal.
Industrial School District
Tuesday: Cheesy chicken, green beans, carrots, fruit, rice, roll.
Wednesday: Hamburger, tater tots, burger salad, fresh fruit.
Thursday: Beef tacos, pinto beans, salad, pineapple.
Friday: Burrito, corn, salad, fruit.
Monday: Chicken tenders, whipped potatoes, spinach, fruit, roll.
Nazareth Academy
Tuesday: Grilled cheese sandwich or burger, steamed broccoli, mixed veggies, fruit.
Wednesday: French toast or pepperoni pizza, hash browns, carrot sticks, fruit.
Thursday: Chicken noodle soup or cheeseburger, steamed carrots, steamed peas, fruit.
Friday: Waffles and sausages or cheese pizza, tater tots, spinach, fruit.
Monday: Barbecue on bun or cheese pizza, coleslaw, beans, fruit.
Our Lady of Victory
Tuesday: Fish sticks, corn on the cob, green beans, peaches.
Wednesday: Sloppy Joe sandwich, French fries, Ranch style beans, yogurt.
Thursday: Meatloaf, potato salad, vegetable blend, pudding.
Friday: Turkey and dressing, sweet potatoes, green beans, dinner roll, dessert.
Monday: Chicken nuggets, German potatoes, broccoli, mandarin oranges.
Nursery ISD
Tuesday: Salisbury steak with steamed rice, steamed broccoli, fruit slush cup, ketchup, roll.
Wednesday: Restaurant style pizza, mixed vegetables, blushing pears.
Thursday: Soft chicken tacos, refried beans, fruit slush cup, shredded cheese, salsa.
Friday: Hot dog, potato smiles, rosy applesauce, ketchup/mustard/mayo.
Monday: Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, chilled peaches, rolls.