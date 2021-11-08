School lunch menus for the week of Nov. 9-15. Milk and bread are served with each meal.

INDUSTRIAL ISD

Tuesday: Cheesy chicken, rice, green peas, carrots, fruit

Wednesday: Pulled pork sandwich, tots, ranch style beans, pickles, fresh fruit

Thursday: Beef tacos, pinto beans, salad, pineapple

Friday: Burrito, corn, salad, fruit

Monday: Chicken tenders, whipped potatoes, spinach, fruit

MEYERSVILLE ISD

Tuesday: Frito pie, ranch style beans, fruit

Wednesday: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, fruit

Thursday: Winter soup, grilled cheese, fruit

Friday: Pepperoni pizza, veggies, fruit

Monday: Scrambled eggs, toast, hash browns, fruit

NAZARETH ACADEMY

Tuesday: Barbecue sausage or burger, baked chips, celery sticks, fruit

Wednesday: Chicken burger or pepperoni pizza, lettuce, tomatoes, baked chips, fruit

Thursday: Sausage kolache or cheeseburger, scalloped potatoes, cabbage, fruit

Friday: Chicken noodle soup, pepperoni pizza, steamed corn, steamed carrots, fruit

Monday: Pancakes and sausage or cheese pizza, carrot sticks, hash browns, fruit

NURSERY ISD

Tuesday: Sesame chicken, steamed rice, Asian stir-fry vegetables, romaine garden salad, fruit slush cup, mini Rice Krispy treat

Wednesday: Restaurant style pizza, mixed vegetables, romaine garden salad, chilled peaches

Thursday: Soft beef tacos, Spanish rice, re-fried beans, lettuce and tomato salad, fruit slush cup, salsa, jalapeno, shredded cheese

Friday: Crispy corn dog, Barbecue baked beans, potato smiles, burger salad, rosy peaches

Monday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, cornbread, chilled mixed fruit

OUR LADY OF VICTORY SCHOOL

Tuesday: Sausage on a bun, chips, corn on the cob, Rice Krispy treat

Wednesday: Nachos, Spanish rice, pinto beans, peaches

Thursday: Pepperoni Hot Pocket, baked beans, salad, yogurt

Friday: Turkey and dressing, green beans, sweet potatoes

Monday: Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, broccoli, applesauce

SACRED HEART HALLETTSVILLE

Tuesday: Chicken tacos, el rancho beans, salsa, sour cream, Mexican rice, fruit

Wednesday: Steak fingers, cheesy potatoes, broccoli salad, fruit

Thursday: Lasagna, salad, garlic sticks, peas, fruit

Friday: Hog dogs, tater tots, carrot sticks, fruit

Monday: Grilled cheese sandwich, cup of soup, fruit

ST. JOSEPH HIGH SCHOOL

Tuesday: Mini corn dogs, macaroni and cheese, vegetables, fresh fruit, pudding

Wednesday: Nachos with meat, re-fried beans, salad, cake, fresh fruit

Thursday: Chicken spaghetti, garlic bread, green beans, salad, orange

Friday: Meatballs, rice, salad, vegetables, fresh fruit

Monday: Chili mac, garlic bread, salad, vegetables, fresh fruit

VICTORIA ISD

Tuesday: Barbecue on a bun or spaghetti with meat sauce, tossed salad, corn on the cob, apricots, fresh fruit, garlic bread

Wednesday: Cheeseburger or mini corn dogs, tossed salad, tater tots, celery with carrot sticks, pineapple tidbits, fresh fruit, chips

Thursday: No school

Friday: Hot dog or breaded chicken sandwich, spinach salad, sweet potato fries, peaches, fresh fruit

Monday: Hamburger or grilled chicken sandwich, tossed salad, french fries, carrots, fruit cocktail, fresh fruit

WESTHOFF ISD

Tuesday: Taco soup, cornbread, rosy applesauce

Wednesday: Pizza, corn, bread stick, raisins

Thursday: Sack lunch

Friday: Salisbury steak, diced potatoes, spinach, strawberries

Monday: Steak fingers, mashed potatoes, peas, oranges

