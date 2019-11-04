Milk and bread are served with each meal.
INDUSTRIAL ISD
- Tuesday: Cheesy chicken, green beans, sweet potatoes, rice, diced pears
- Wednesday: Hot dog, tots, baked beans, fresh fruit
- Thursday: Beef tacos, pinto beans, salad, pineapple
- Friday: Burrito, corn, salad, applesauce
- Monday: Chicken tenders, whipped potatoes, spinach, peaches
MEYERSVILLE ISD
- Tuesday: Chicken spaghetti, spinach, squash, tossed salad, peaches, garlic stick
- Wednesday: Mini corn dog, corn, broccoli, carrot sticks, pineapple
- Thursday: Beef enchiladas, Spanish rice, pinto beans, tossed salad, mandarin oranges
- Friday: Hamburger, Colestrong tots, baked beans, burger salad, pears, cherries
- Monday: Breaded chicken patty, baked beans, green beans, burger salad, celery and tomatoes, applesauce
NAZARETH ACADEMY
- Tuesday: Crunchy beef taco or burger, salad, beans, rice, fruit
- Wednesday: Grilled chicken or cheese pizza, celery sticks, cucumbers, fruit
- Thursday: Grilled cheese or cheese burger, potato soup, mixed veggies, fruit
- Friday: Chicken nuggets or pepperoni pizza, sweet potatoes, corn, fruit
- Monday: Barbecue chicken or cheese pizza, green beans, potato salad, fruit
NORTHSIDE BAPTIST SCHOOL
- Tuesday: Steak fingers, tater rounds, fruit cocktail
- Wednesday: Ravioli, green beans, pineapple
- Thursday: Chicken sandwich, chips, chocolate pudding
- Friday: Pizza, carrots with ranch, cookie
- Monday: No school
NURSERY ISD
- Tuesday: Chicken tenders, french fries, green beans, diced peaches
- Wednesday: Sausage wrap, pinto beans, buttered carrots, mixed fruit
- Thursday: Beef tacos, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, rosy pears
- Friday: Hamburger, lettuce, tomato, pickles, cheese, ranch-style beans, rosy applesauce
- Monday: Frito pie, garden salad, golden corn, diced pears, garlic bread
OUR LADY OF VICTORY
- Tuesday: Meatball sub or peanut butter and jelly substitute sandwich, scalloped potatoes, corn, chocolate pudding
- Wednesday: Crispitos or ham and cheese sandwich, Spanish rice, pinto beans, mandarin oranges
- Thursday: Hamburger or cheeseburger, salad, french fries, Oreo cookies
- Friday: Barbecue on a bun or turkey and cheese sandwich, German potatoes, vegetable blend, peaches
- Monday: Spaghetti or peanut butter and jelly substitute sandwich, green beans, salad, peaches and strawberry
SACRED HEART HALLETTSVILLE
- Tuesday: Steak fingers, Texas rice and gravy, green beans, strawberries, bananas
- Wednesday: Chicken fajitas, refried beans, spicy salsa, tortillas, pineapple
- Thursday: Pizza, spring salad, pears, Jell-O
- Friday: Hamburger, hamburger salad, chips, diced peach cobbler
- Monday: Crispy chicken strips, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, orange, apple
ST. JOSEPH HIGH SCHOOL
- Tuesday: Steak fingers, mashed potatoes, green beans, fruit
- Wednesday: Crispitos, pinto beans, salad, ice cream, pineapple chunks
- Thursday: Cheeseburger, fries, salad, applesauce, cake
- Friday: Nachos with meat, beans, salad, cookie, fruit
- Monday: Meatball, rice, green beans, salad, fruit
VICTORIA ISD
- Tuesday: Chicken nuggets or pizza minis, french fries, broccoli, apricots, chocolate chip cookies
- Wednesday: Meatball sub or vegetable lasagna, roasted Brussels sprouts, corn, juice
- Thursday: Tostadas or tamales, Spanish rice, pinto beans, Mexican plate salad, pico, pineapples
- Friday: Toasted ham and cheese croissant or hot dog on a bun, sweet potato fries, tossed salad, fruit cocktail
- Monday: No school
WESTHOFF ISD
Not available
