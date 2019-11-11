Milk and bread are served with each meal.
INDUSTRIAL ISD
- Tuesday: Meat and spaghetti, green beans, carrots, mix fruit
- Wednesday: Pizza burger, tots, ranch-style beans, fresh fruit
- Thursday: Chalupas, corn, salad, pineapple
- Friday: Ham and cheese hoagies, burger salad, chips, applesauce
- Monday: Chicken nuggets, whipped potatoes, broccoli, peaches
MEYERSVILLE ISD
- Tuesday: Grilled cheese, mixed veggies, spinach, carrot sticks, peaches
- Wednesday: Chicken strips, mashed potatoes, broccoli, pineapple
- Thursday: Beef nachos, pinto beans, Spanish rice, tossed salad, pears, cherries
- Friday: Fish sticks, glazed carrots, peas, fruit mix
- Monday: Steak fingers, mashed potatoes, spinach, peaches
NAZARETH ACADEMY
- Tuesday: Pork chops or burger, pork and beans, salad, gravy, fruit
- Wednesday: Chicken Parmesan or pepperoni pizza, broccoli, corn, fruit
- Thursday: Fish sandwich or cheeseburger, salad, fries, fruit
- Friday: Mac and cheese or cheese pizza, carrots, spinach, fruit
- Monday: Chicken fried steak or pepperoni pizza, fresh broccoli, Cali blend, fruit
NORTHSIDE BAPTIST SCHOOL
- Tuesday: Ham and cheese sandwich, chips, pears
- Wednesday: Spaghetti, green beans, pineapple
- Thursday: Cheeseburger, tater rounds, chocolate pudding
- Friday: Pizza, carrots with ranch, cookie
- Monday: Chicken nuggets, tater rounds, peaches
NURSERY ISD
- Tuesday: Breaded chicken burger, lettuce, tomato, pickle, cheese, ranch beans, pineapple tidbits
- Wednesday: Nachos, refried beans, garden salad, fruit mix
- Thursday: Popcorn chicken (orange sauce optional), golden corn, green peas, Asian rice, rosy applesauce
- Friday: Pizza, buttered carrots, garden salad, diced pears
- Monday: Spaghetti, golden corn, garden salad, fruit mix, garlic bread
OUR LADY OF VICTORY
- Tuesday: Chili dog or pork chop, tater tots, baked beans, orange
- Wednesday: Chalupas or ham and cheese sandwich, Spanish rice, salad, apple cobbler
- Thursday: Ground beef stroganoff or fish sticks, corn, rosy pears
- Friday: Meatloaf or turkey and cheese sandwich, broccoli, mashed potatoes, sliced pineapple
- Monday: Chicken nuggets or steak fingers, french fries, green beans, mango chunks
SACRED HEART HALLETTSVILLE
- Tuesday: Pigs in blanket, sauerkraut, black-eyed peas, Hawaiian fruit medley
- Wednesday: Frito pie, frijoles el rancho, broccoli trees, bunny coins, bananas
- Thursday: Italian spaghetti, peas, buttery garlic sticks, pears, Jell-O
- Friday: Hot dog, chips, corn, peaches
- Monday: Corn dog, bunny treats, banana pudding
ST. JOSEPH HIGH SCHOOL
- Tuesday: Chicken fried steak burger, chips, salad, cookies, fruit
- Wednesday: Pizza, corn, salad, fruit, ice cream
- Thursday: Chili mac, carrots, salad, fruit, garlic bread
- Friday: Potluck
- Monday: Soft tacos, corn, salad, fruit, cookie
VICTORIA ISD
- Tuesday: Cheese calzone or mini corn dogs, sweet potato fries, broccoli, candied apples
- Wednesday: Pizza minis or mozzarella sticks with pizza sauce, cucumber salad, zucchini coins, fresh fruit salad
- Thursday: Chicken fajita or bean and cheese burrito, Spanish rice, refried beans, Mexican plate salad, pico, peaches
- Friday: Cheeseburger or popcorn shrimp, burger salad, cherry tomato with celery sticks, rosy applesauce
- Monday: Orange chicken or chicken egg roll, seasoned rice, oriental vegetable blend, black-eyed peas, pineapples
WESTHOFF ISD
- Tuesday: Steak fingers, gravy, baked beans, mashed potatoes, pears
- Wednesday: Salisbury steak, gravy, corn, spinach, fruit cocktail
- Thursday: Chicken strips, gravy, diced potatoes, peas, applesauce cup
- Friday: Pizza, corn on the cob, baby carrots, peaches
- Monday: Chicken fried steak, gravy, mashed potatoes, carrots, pears
