Milk and bread are served with each meal.
INDUSTRIAL ISD
- Tuesday: Chicken spaghetti, green peas, carrots, diced pears
- Wednesday: Hot dog, tots, baked beans, fresh fruit
- Thursday: Corn dog, mac and cheese, corn, mix fruit
- Friday: Taco soup, grilled cheese sandwich, fruit
- Monday: No school
MEYERSVILLE ISD
- Tuesday: Sweet and sour chicken, egg roll, broccoli, mixed veggies, mandarin oranges
- Wednesday: Turkey and gravy, dressing, green beans, sweet potatoes, fruit salad
- Thursday: Tamales, Spanish rice, pinto beans, lettuce, tomato, pineapple
- Friday: Cheeseburger, cowboy tough fries, kidney beans, burger salad, carrot sticks
- Monday: No school
NAZARETH ACADEMY
- Tuesday: Chicken soup or burger, steamed carrots, steamed peas, fruit
- Wednesday: Salisbury steak or cheese pizza, cucumbers, mashed potatoes, fruit
- Thursday: Chicken taco or cheeseburger, salad, rice, corn, fruit
- Friday: Ribs or pepperoni pizza, cabbage, beans, fruit
- Monday: Corn dog or cheese pizza, fries, pork and beans, fruit
NORTHSIDE BAPTIST SCHOOL
- Tuesday: Salisbury steak, corn, vanilla pudding
- Wednesday: Ravioli, green beans, pineapple
- Thursday: Chicken sandwich, chips, chocolate pudding
- Friday: Turkey and dressing
- Monday: No school
NURSERY ISD
- Tuesday: Hamburger, lettuce, pickle, cheese, French fries, pineapple tidbits
- Wednesday: Chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, buttered carrots, rosy pears, garlic bread
- Thursday: Beef and macaroni, garden salad, green beans, fruit mix
- Friday: Nachos, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, applesauce
- Monday: No school
OUR LADY OF VICTORY
- Tuesday: Grilled cheese sandwich or tuna sandwich, carrot sticks, chips, Jell-O
- Wednesday: Beef and bean burrito or ham and cheese sandwich, Spanish rice, salad, rosy applesauce
- Thursday: Turkey and dressing, corn, green beans, fruit salad
- Friday: Corn dog or turkey and cheese sandwich, potato salad, baked beans, cookie
- Monday: Sausage on a bun or chicken strips, broccoli, corn on the cob, banana pudding
SACRED HEART HALLETTSVILLE
- Tuesday: BBQ chicken on a bun, baked beans, chips, peach crisp
- Wednesday: Burrito with cheese sauce, salsa, refried beans, orange, apple
- Thursday: Ravioli Italiano, spring salad, buttery garlic sticks, Hawaiian fruit medley
- Friday: Turkey and all the trimmings
- Monday: BBQ on a bun, baked beans, pickle, grapes
ST. JOSEPH HIGH SCHOOL
- Tuesday: Grilled ham and cheese, chips, salad, soup, fruit
- Wednesday: Sweet and sour chicken, fried rice, green beans, egg roll, mandarin oranges
- Thursday: Turkey, dressing, green beans, apple cobbler, fresh fruit salad
- Friday: Spaghetti with meat sauce, corn, salad, sliced peaches, ice cream
- Monday: No school
VICTORIA ISD
- Tuesday: Hamburger or beef BBQ sandwich, French fries, kidney beans, apricots
- Wednesday: Turkey with gravy or steak fingers, cornbread dressing, sweet potatoes, green beans, fresh fruit salad, cranberry sauce
- Thursday: Pepperoni pizza or chicken parmesan, spinach salad, corn medley, strawberry and banana salad, garlic bread
- Friday: Chicken fried steak sandwich or chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes with gravy, baby carrots, orange smiles, whole grain chips
- Monday: No school
WESTHOFF ISD
- Tuesday: Hamburger steak with gravy, diced potatoes, broccoli, rosy applesauce
- Wednesday: Turkey with gravy, dressing, green beans, sweet potatoes, peaches
- Thursday: Taco, pinto beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, banana
- Friday: BBQ on a bun, baked beans, baby carrots, watermelon
- Monday: No school
